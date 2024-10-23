Open Menu

PSX 100 Index Hits Record High, Closes At 87,194 Points

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 23, 2024 | 05:46 PM

100 Index fluctuated within a 1,024-point range, with a new peak of 87,309 points reached during the session

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 23rd, 2024) Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (psx) 100 Index surged by 727 points, reaching an all-time high of 87,194 points.

During the trading day, the 100 Index fluctuated within a 1,024-point range, with a new peak of 87,309 points reached during the session.

A total of 690 million shares were traded today, amounting to Rs26 billion while the market capitalization increased by Rs 66 billion, reaching Rs11,418 billion.

At the start of the session, a positive trend was observed, and the 100 Index crossed the historic 87,000 mark.

