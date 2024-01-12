PSX gains 20 points

Open Menu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The 100-index of pakistan stock exchange (psx) gained 20 points on Friday, showing a nominal positive change of 0.03 percent, closing at 64,637.64 points against 64,617.57 points the previous trading day.

A total of 643,307,931 shares valuing Rs.20.021 billion were traded during the day as compared to 586,548,829 shares valuing Rs.17.024 billion the last day.

Some 365 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 137 of them recorded gains and 216 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 12 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric with 142,506,004 shares at Rs.

6.03 per share, Pak Int. Bulk with 77,950,500 shares at Rs.7.57 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 27,001,294 shares at Rs.1.42 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.299.00 per share price, closing at Rs.22,399.00, whereas the runner-up was Bhanero Textile Mills with a Rs.70.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,020.00.

Pakistan Suzuki Company witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.63.80 per share closing at Rs.834.77, followed by Sapphire Fibres Limited with Rs.49.90 decline to close at Rs.1,700.00.

More Stories From Business