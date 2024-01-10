Open Menu

PSX Stays Bearish, Loses 250 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The 100-index of pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 250.73 points, a negative change of 0.39 percent, closing at 63,919.85 points against 64,170.58 points the previous trading day.

A total of 636,168,115 shares valuing Rs.17.980 billion were traded during the day as compared to 448,990,545 shares valuing Rs.12.281 billion the last day.

Some 361 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 155 of them recorded gains and 183 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 23 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric with 151,248,373 shares at Rs.

5.72 per share, Hascol petrol with 67,980,000 shares at Rs.8.53 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 42,068,813 shares at Rs.1.43 per share.

Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.79.00 per share price, closing at Rs.1,141.00, whereas the runner-up was Pak Suzuki Motor Company with a Rs.58.32 rise in its per share price to Rs.835.88.

Rafhan Maize Products Company witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.448.00 per share closing at Rs.9,550.00, followed by Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs.40.80 decline to close at Rs.1,300.00.

