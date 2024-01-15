PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 368 Points
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The 100-index of pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 368.26 points, a negative change of 0.57 percent, closing at 64,269.38 points against 64,637.64 points the previous trading day.
A total of 382,012,304 shares valuing Rs.14.076 billion were traded during the day as compared to 643,307,931 shares valuing Rs.20.021 billion the last day.
Some 363 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 96 of them recorded gains and 249 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 18 remained unchanged.
The three top-trading companies were K-Electric with 55,031,681 shares at Rs.
5.85 per share, Pak Int. Bulk with 37,652,000 shares at Rs.7.09 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 25,000,275 shares at Rs.1.38 per share.
Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.44.34 per share price, closing at Rs.635.59, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited with a Rs.33.94 rise in its per share price to Rs.508.94.
Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.200.00 per share closing at Rs.8,000.00, followed by Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs.150.00 decline to close at Rs.9,400.00.
