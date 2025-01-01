Open Menu

RCCI Discusses Issues With Commerce Minister

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 09:58 PM

RCCI discusses issues with commerce minister

A delegation from the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI), led by its President Usman Shaukat, met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan here on Wednesday to discuss key issues facing the business community and the pharmaceutical industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) A delegation from the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI), led by its President Usman Shaukat, met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan here on Wednesday to discuss key issues facing the business community and the pharmaceutical industry.

During the meeting, Usman Shaukat discussed with minister the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ (MOFA) attestation policy for pharmaceutical exporters.

He also sought the Commerce Ministry’s support for the timely completion of the Rawalpindi Expo Centre project.

The minister assured RCCI of his and the ministry’s full support in addressing these issues, emphasizing the government’s commitment to promoting export-oriented industries and projects.

The delegation members also discussed the establishment of a pharmaceutical council modeled after India’s Pharma Excel. The minister informed the delegation that the proposal is under active consideration and will be implemented soon.

The meeting underscored the shared commitment to enhancing Pakistan’s exports and addressing challenges faced by key industries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Exports Business Rawalpindi Chamber Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Power restored to most of Puerto Rico: utility

Power restored to most of Puerto Rico: utility

2 minutes ago
 Timely completion of ongoing development projects ..

Timely completion of ongoing development projects among our top priorities; Mir ..

2 minutes ago
 DC listen complaints of citizens at public facilit ..

DC listen complaints of citizens at public facility complaint center

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan for medium-term framework to deregulate suga ..

Ahsan for medium-term framework to deregulate sugar industry

2 minutes ago
 Harmas Ali Raja receives heroic welcome after winn ..

Harmas Ali Raja receives heroic welcome after winning gold at US Junior Squash C ..

2 minutes ago
 Moscow, Kyiv end Russian gas transit to Europe via ..

Moscow, Kyiv end Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine

9 minutes ago
KP CM finalizes action plan for Rights Pakistan Pr ..

KP CM finalizes action plan for Rights Pakistan Project-II

9 minutes ago
 DHO Hyderabad urges collective efforts for polio e ..

DHO Hyderabad urges collective efforts for polio eradication

1 minute ago
 2024 warmest year in India since 1901, says IMD

2024 warmest year in India since 1901, says IMD

30 minutes ago
 RCCI discusses issues with commerce minister

RCCI discusses issues with commerce minister

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti inaugurates 7th ..

Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti inaugurates 7th Agricultural Census in Balochi ..

2 minutes ago
 Qatar's foreign merchandise trade surplus achieves ..

Qatar's foreign merchandise trade surplus achieves QR 57.7 billion in Q3 2024

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business