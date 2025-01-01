RCCI Discusses Issues With Commerce Minister
Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 09:58 PM
A delegation from the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI), led by its President Usman Shaukat, met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan here on Wednesday to discuss key issues facing the business community and the pharmaceutical industry
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) A delegation from the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI), led by its President Usman Shaukat, met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan here on Wednesday to discuss key issues facing the business community and the pharmaceutical industry.
During the meeting, Usman Shaukat discussed with minister the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ (MOFA) attestation policy for pharmaceutical exporters.
He also sought the Commerce Ministry’s support for the timely completion of the Rawalpindi Expo Centre project.
The minister assured RCCI of his and the ministry’s full support in addressing these issues, emphasizing the government’s commitment to promoting export-oriented industries and projects.
The delegation members also discussed the establishment of a pharmaceutical council modeled after India’s Pharma Excel. The minister informed the delegation that the proposal is under active consideration and will be implemented soon.
The meeting underscored the shared commitment to enhancing Pakistan’s exports and addressing challenges faced by key industries.
Recent Stories
Power restored to most of Puerto Rico: utility
Timely completion of ongoing development projects among our top priorities; Mir ..
DC listen complaints of citizens at public facility complaint center
Ahsan for medium-term framework to deregulate sugar industry
Harmas Ali Raja receives heroic welcome after winning gold at US Junior Squash C ..
Moscow, Kyiv end Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine
KP CM finalizes action plan for Rights Pakistan Project-II
DHO Hyderabad urges collective efforts for polio eradication
2024 warmest year in India since 1901, says IMD
RCCI discusses issues with commerce minister
Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti inaugurates 7th Agricultural Census in Balochi ..
Qatar's foreign merchandise trade surplus achieves QR 57.7 billion in Q3 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Ahsan for medium-term framework to deregulate sugar industry2 minutes ago
-
RCCI discusses issues with commerce minister1 minute ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce visits IPO-Pakistan1 minute ago
-
ICCI fully endorses PM’s ‘Uraan Pakistan’ Initiative2 hours ago
-
Commissioner for completion of PC-1 for new WASA schemes2 hours ago
-
BBoIT, FPCCI to jointly organize Balochistan Summit 2025 in end January2 hours ago
-
Uran Pakistan to open gates of industrialization, economic growth: Experts2 hours ago
-
Core inflation decelerates to 4.1 percent in December3 hours ago
-
Saudi Stock Exchange ends trading higher3 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka's customs earns over 5 bln USD in 20243 hours ago
-
Exports increase by 10.52% to $16.561 bln in first half of FY4 hours ago
-
KP Govt to take steps for promotion of honey business4 hours ago