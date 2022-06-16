UrduPoint.com

REAP Delegation To Meet Governor Punjab On Friday

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2022 | 12:00 PM

REAP delegation to meet Governor Punjab on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :A high level delegation of Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) led by its Chairman Ali Hussam Asghar will meet Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman on Friday, said a press release.

Group leader and founder Chairman REAP Shahzad Ali Malik Sitara-I-Imtiaz will also accompany the delegation to apprise the governor about its contribution towards exports of rice in several countries of the world for earning badly needed foreign exchange.

All REAP regional and local leaders drawn across the country will also take part in discussion with Governor and seek government support in early addressing the genuine grievances being confronted by the rice growers and farmers.

Rice is second cash crop of Pakistan.

Group leaders Shahzad Ali Malik who is also Chairman Pakistan Hi Tech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) and United business Group (UBG) in the federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry on behalf of all rice growers and farmers will express his highest degree of gratitude to Governor Punjab for exercising his sphere of influence for withdrawal of 17% Sale Tax on agriculture seeds.

It may mentioned here that PHHSA delegation called on Governor to apprise his unjustified sale tax on seeds who took up matter with Prime Minister, Federal Finance Minister and Federal food Security Minister which ultimately resulted its withdrawal providing solace to aggrieved farmers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Governor Exchange Exports Business Punjab Agriculture Sale Chamber May Commerce All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their ski ..

Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th June 2022

3 hours ago
 Rs 23.83b allocated for industrial sector

Rs 23.83b allocated for industrial sector

11 hours ago
 Farmers welcome Rs 53.19 bln allocation for agri s ..

Farmers welcome Rs 53.19 bln allocation for agri sector

11 hours ago
 Punjab govt earmarks Rs 28,000 mln for P&D

Punjab govt earmarks Rs 28,000 mln for P&D

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.