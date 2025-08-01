Open Menu

Rupee Gains 16 Paisa Against US Dollar

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 06:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Rupee on Friday appreciated by 16 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 282.71 against the previous day’s closing Rs 282.87.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 284.8 and Rs 285.3, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.04 to close at Rs 322.

69 against the last day’s closing of Rs 323.73, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen declined by 02 paisa and closed at Rs 1.87, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.06 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 372.67 compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 374.73.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal came down by 04 paisa each to close at Rs 76.97 and Rs 75.36, respectively.

