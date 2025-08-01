Rupee Gains 16 Paisa Against US Dollar
Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 06:17 PM
The Rupee on Friday appreciated by 16 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 282.71 against the previous day’s closing Rs 282.87
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Rupee on Friday appreciated by 16 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 282.71 against the previous day’s closing Rs 282.87.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 284.8 and Rs 285.3, respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.04 to close at Rs 322.
69 against the last day’s closing of Rs 323.73, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen declined by 02 paisa and closed at Rs 1.87, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.06 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 372.67 compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 374.73.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal came down by 04 paisa each to close at Rs 76.97 and Rs 75.36, respectively.
Recent Stories
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan, Iran pledges to deepen bilateral trade, border cooperation in ministerial talk3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 20255 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 20256 hours ago
-
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities16 hours ago
-
Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance16 hours ago
-
Gold surge by Rs6,100 to Rs 359,000 per tola19 hours ago
-
Azerbaijan, Pakistan bilateral trade, economic ties consider as top priority: Ambassador of Azerbaij ..19 hours ago
-
Issues of industries in Saggian, surrounding areas must be resolved: LCCI20 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Romania eye stronger trade, strategic cooperation20 hours ago
-
FCCI welcomes historic tariff deal with USA20 hours ago
-
Zero-tolerance policy to be adopted for cleanliness: DC21 hours ago
-
Arbabi proposes establishment of joint border free zone between Iran, Pakistan19 hours ago