SBP Annuls License Of An Exchange Company On Regulatory Violations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2025 | 10:01 PM

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Tuesday, canceled the authorization and license of a currency exchange company for serious violations of regulatory instructions and barred it from taking forex-related business activity

“The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has, with immediate effect, canceled the authorization/ license of M/s Money Masters Currency Exchange Company (Pvt.) Limited on account of serious violations of SBP’s regulatory instructions,” the central bank informed in a statement issued here.

The exchange company, including its head office and outlets, could no longer undertake any kind of foreign exchange-related business activity, it added.

