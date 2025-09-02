SBP Annuls License Of An Exchange Company On Regulatory Violations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2025 | 10:01 PM
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Tuesday, canceled the authorization and license of a currency exchange company for serious violations of regulatory instructions and barred it from taking forex-related business activity
“The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has, with immediate effect, canceled the authorization/ license of M/s Money Masters Currency Exchange Company (Pvt.) Limited on account of serious violations of SBP’s regulatory instructions,” the central bank informed in a statement issued here.
The exchange company, including its head office and outlets, could no longer undertake any kind of foreign exchange-related business activity, it added.
