Seminar Held On Development Journey Of Bangladesh

Published December 21, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Thursday held a seminar titled “Development Journey of Bangladesh: Lessons Learnt for Pakistan” in collaboration with International Growth Center (IGC) and Consortium for Development Policy Research (CDPR).

Country Director International Growth Center (IGC) Dr Ijaz Nabi, Chief Economist Zafar ul Hassan, Additional Secretary Kamran Rehman, representatives from think tanks, economic institutions, academia, private sector, civil society and various government organisations participated in the seminar, a news release said.

Vice Chairman of Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh Dr Sadiq Khan gave a comprehensive presentation covering Bangladesh's early challenges, including quantitative restrictions, economic deregulation, banking reforms, trade with India, sectorial policies, special bonded warehouse systems, raw material imports, and strategies for food self-sufficiency and private investments.

He emphasised the pivotal role of GDP growth, citing a remarkable average of almost 6 per cent per year from 2001 onward.

Discussing Bangladesh's inclusive growth strategy, Dr Sadiq highlighted the importance of job creation, diversified agriculture, export-oriented manufacturing, and support for micro and small enterprises while commending Bangladesh's economic strength built on strategic trade agreements and sustainable industry practices.

Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb acknowledged Pakistan's economic challenges, including gender disparities and the need to leverage the youthful population, especially women for economic progress.

He underscored the importance of stable leadership, robust infrastructure, and an unwavering focus on growth, drawing valuable lessons from Bangladesh's success.

Addressing decision-making procedures, the deputy chairman outlined the Federal Government's responsibility for the national agenda and emphasised provincial investment in human development.

Despite challenges and limited resources, he stressed the importance of focusing on economic development, women's empowerment and transformative policies.

Expressing gratitude to Dr Sadiq for an excellent presentation, the deputy chairman encouraged participants to draw lessons from Bangladesh's experiences for Pakistan's economic stability.

Later, he presented a souvenir to Dr Sadiq Khan as a token of appreciation.

