Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Tue 30th November 2021 | 02:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The movement of ships was reported on Monday, where seven ships namely, MSC Susanna, MOL Genesis, Seago Piraeus, Eleen Neptune, GWN-3, Paula and LEO scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Palm oil, Petroleum gas and Mogas, arrived at Port Qasim and berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Gas Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile four more ships, Maersk Seletar, Xin Chang Shu, Amazon Beauty and Maple carrying Containers, Gas oil and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by 10 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, a container vessel 'MSC Susanna' left the port on Tuesday morning, while three more ships, Al-Bahiya, Seago Piraeus and Green Winch Pioneer are expected to sail from EETL, QICT and FAP on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 164,044 tonnes, comprising 119,640 tonnes imports cargo and 44,404 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,488 Containers (2,375 TEUs Imports and 2,113 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 15 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Maersk Seletar and Xin Chang Shu & another ship MSC Patnaree-III carrying Containers are expected to take berths at Container Terminals on Tuesday.

