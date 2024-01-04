Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Five ships namely, Maratha-polis, San Francisco Bridge, Turan-C, Genco Aquitaine and Golar Arctic scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Coal and LNG,berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Gas Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, MSC Desiree, Maersk Tacoma and Oriental Jasmine also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on same day to load/unload Containers and Chemicals respectively.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Maratha-polis, San Francisco Bridge, Serengeti and Limra left the port on today morning and three more ships, Magma Fidelity, African Parrot and Rich Rainbow are expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 180,164 tonnes, comprising 133,452 tonnes imports cargo and 46,712 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,447 Containers (1,390 TEUs Imports and 2,057 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Bolan and FSM carrying Gas oil and LPG are expected to take berths at FOTCO and EVTL respectively on today.

While three more ships, As Sicilia, MSC Jemima and Al-Oraio with Containers and LNG are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.