Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2025 | 06:10 PM
Four ships, Yashar, Ullswater, Evanthia and Fortune Tiger carrying LPG and Coal, berthed at Engro Vopak
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Four ships, Yashar, Ullswater, Evanthia and Fortune Tiger carrying LPG and Coal, berthed at Engro Vopak
Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday,
Meanwhile four more ships, Catalonia, Elm Galaxy, Victoria Kosan and Al-Kheesah carrying Container, Chemicals and LNG are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.
A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Maritime Kelly Anne and Polyaigos left the
port on Friday early morning, while three more ships, Akra, Yashar and Ullswater are expected to sail on Friday.
Cargo volume of 74,674 tonnes, comprising 68,780 tonnes imports cargo and 5,894 export cargo was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 17 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Banglar Agrajatra, Marlin Le Havre, Al-Kheesah and Catalonia & another ship‘EF Olivia’ carrying Palm oil, Gas oil, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO, EETL and QICT respectively on Friday, while two more container ships, Kumasi and X-Press Salween due to arrive at outer anchorage on Saturday.
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan, Iran pledges to deepen bilateral trade, border cooperation in ministerial talk2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 20254 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 20254 hours ago
-
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities15 hours ago
-
Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance15 hours ago
-
Gold surge by Rs6,100 to Rs 359,000 per tola17 hours ago
-
Azerbaijan, Pakistan bilateral trade, economic ties consider as top priority: Ambassador of Azerbaij ..17 hours ago
-
Issues of industries in Saggian, surrounding areas must be resolved: LCCI18 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Romania eye stronger trade, strategic cooperation18 hours ago
-
FCCI welcomes historic tariff deal with USA19 hours ago
-
Zero-tolerance policy to be adopted for cleanliness: DC19 hours ago
-
Arbabi proposes establishment of joint border free zone between Iran, Pakistan17 hours ago