Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Four ships, Yashar, Ullswater, Evanthia and Fortune Tiger carrying LPG and Coal, berthed at Engro Vopak

Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday,

Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday,

Meanwhile four more ships, Catalonia, Elm Galaxy, Victoria Kosan and Al-Kheesah carrying Container, Chemicals and LNG are also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Maritime Kelly Anne and Polyaigos left the

port on Friday early morning, while three more ships, Akra, Yashar and Ullswater are expected to sail on Friday.

Cargo volume of 74,674 tonnes, comprising 68,780 tonnes imports cargo and 5,894 export cargo was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 17 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Banglar Agrajatra, Marlin Le Havre, Al-Kheesah and Catalonia & another ship‘EF Olivia’ carrying Palm oil, Gas oil, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO, EETL and QICT respectively on Friday, while two more container ships, Kumasi and X-Press Salween due to arrive at outer anchorage on Saturday.

APP/mzr/

