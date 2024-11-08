Open Menu

SIDB Issues Notices To 17 Allottees Of SIE Charsadda

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM

SIDB issues notices to 17 allottees of SIE Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The Small Industries Development board (SIDB) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued notices to the owners of 17 allocated plots at the Small Industrial Estate (SIE) in Charsadda.

The notices, issued on Friday, require the owners to clear their outstanding land cost arrears and obtain approval for the master plan of their units within 21 days.

Failure to comply will result in the cancellation of their plots. These notices have been issued to persuade the owners of the industrial plots to start work on their industrial units and activation of the industrial estate.

The owners of the allotted plots have been warned that though industrial plots were allotted to them, they are not following the rules and regulations framed by the SIDB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Neither they are making industrialization nor showing interest in the construction of the industrial units and also not paying arrears in the head of the cost of the land.

The notices further said that such allottees had even constructed their buildings without approval of their building plan as well as their maps.

They have been warned to deposit not only the arrears of the cost of land within three weeks, rather also get the approval for the construction of the unit and master plan in this regard.

More Stories From Business