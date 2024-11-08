SIDB Issues Notices To 17 Allottees Of SIE Charsadda
Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The Small Industries Development board (SIDB) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued notices to the owners of 17 allocated plots at the Small Industrial Estate (SIE) in Charsadda.
The notices, issued on Friday, require the owners to clear their outstanding land cost arrears and obtain approval for the master plan of their units within 21 days.
Failure to comply will result in the cancellation of their plots. These notices have been issued to persuade the owners of the industrial plots to start work on their industrial units and activation of the industrial estate.
The owners of the allotted plots have been warned that though industrial plots were allotted to them, they are not following the rules and regulations framed by the SIDB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Neither they are making industrialization nor showing interest in the construction of the industrial units and also not paying arrears in the head of the cost of the land.
The notices further said that such allottees had even constructed their buildings without approval of their building plan as well as their maps.
They have been warned to deposit not only the arrears of the cost of land within three weeks, rather also get the approval for the construction of the unit and master plan in this regard.
Recent Stories
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024
More Stories From Business
-
CCP issues report on state of competition in Power Sector3 minutes ago
-
Weekly inflation up by 0.24%33 minutes ago
-
Workshop on inception of enterprise formalization project held2 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs.2,000 per tola3 hours ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan3 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 20249 hours ago
-
Planning minister, Chinese envoy discuss bilateral ties, CPEC progress19 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.93 billion20 hours ago
-
Seminar on Electronic Certificate of Origin held20 hours ago
-
NA body calls for quick execution of ML-1, strategic projects20 hours ago