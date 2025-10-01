Open Menu

Tax Authorities Hint Action Against Defaulters, Evaders Soon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2025 | 10:47 PM

The Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office-1 (RTO-1) Qazi Hifz ur Rehman, stressing on fair submission of returns along with deposition of due taxes on Wednesday, stated that instead of imposing new taxes the government has focused on tax collection from evading sectors and catching the big fish

"The government has not imposed any new tax this year and our aim is to get tax from those sectors that are evading their due tax share since long. We will catch the big fish soon that have not been paying their due taxes and are on our defaulters' list," he remarked during a meeting with the visiting delegation of Sindh Tajir Ittehad led by Jameel Paracha, said a statement issued here.

Imposing a tax burden over small traders has never been our priority, rather we want fair submission of returns along with deposition of due taxes from different business sectors, he said and added that tax authorities were are fully aware of issues being confronted by small traders and various measures have also been taken for creating a conducive business environment for them but the tax collection statistics from the business community are regrettable.

President Sindh Tajir Ittehad Jameel Paracha stated that his association has played a vital role in bringing the non-tax paying traders under the umbrella of FBR. He affirmed his full support for imparting awareness among the trading community pertaining to timely compliance of voluntary tax payment and action against the tax evaders by the regional office.

