UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Close Higher With Eyes On Politics

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 03:40 PM

Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on politics

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday, boosted by gains in Asian shares, with investors focused on Japanese politics ahead of a ruling party leadership vote this month

Tokyo, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday, boosted by gains in Asian shares, with investors focused on Japanese politics ahead of a ruling party leadership vote this month.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.25 percent, or 373.65 points, to end at 30,381.84, while the broader Topix index rose 1.29 percent, or 26.72 points, to 2,091.65.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Vote Tokyo Stocks Asia

Recent Stories

Reem Al Hashemy participates in High-level Humanit ..

Reem Al Hashemy participates in High-level Humanitarian Event on Anticipatory Ac ..

11 minutes ago
 UK economic recovery slows sharply on Covid fallou ..

UK economic recovery slows sharply on Covid fallout

33 seconds ago
 Faisal Amin condoles death of veteran journalist R ..

Faisal Amin condoles death of veteran journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai

35 seconds ago
 NIFTH's 'Music & Arts' 3-month course to start nex ..

NIFTH's 'Music & Arts' 3-month course to start next month: Talha

36 seconds ago
 US air base gives all-clear after active shooter r ..

US air base gives all-clear after active shooter reports

40 seconds ago
 Morocco registers 3,451 new COVID-19 cases

Morocco registers 3,451 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.