Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on politics

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday, boosted by gains in Asian shares, with investors focused on Japanese politics ahead of a ruling party leadership vote this month

Tokyo, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday, boosted by gains in Asian shares, with investors focused on Japanese politics ahead of a ruling party leadership vote this month.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.25 percent, or 373.65 points, to end at 30,381.84, while the broader Topix index rose 1.29 percent, or 26.72 points, to 2,091.65.