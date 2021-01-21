TWA asks CDA to complete remaining development works in Super Market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Traders Welfare Association (TWA) on Thursday lauded development work in various markets of Federal capital including F-6 Markaz, Super Market initiated jointly by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The also asked for completing remaining work in Super Market including installation of filtration plant, resolve sanitation and sewerage issues to upgrade the business centre at par with well-developed commercial areas of the capital.

President, Traders Welfare Association (TWA), Shehzad Shabbir Abbasi, made these remarks while speaking at a event at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Speaking on the occasion Amir Rahim Qureshi Vice President, Saqib Taj Abbasi Secretary General, TWA Super Market said that the National Assembly has already passed the amended bill of rent control act for Islamabad terming it a positive development.

They said small businesses have suffered huge losses due to Covid-19 pandemic and urged the government to provide them small loans for reviving their businesses.

Addressing the delegation, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that he along with Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed has already conducted visits to various markets in Islamabad starting from the Super Market, F-6 Markaz, Islamabad to assess the needs of development works.

He said that CDA has started the development works in various markets, which would facilitate better growth of business activities. He said ICCI would organize a top notch shopping festival in Islamabad in coming Ramadan in which markets and commercial centres of the federal capital would participate.

It would provide traders a good opportunity to boost their businesses by offering discounts to customers, he added.

He said ICCI would also try to organize an arts and crafts exhibition to promote business activities of this sector.

He further said ICCI would organize a digital summit in near future to register the businesses of this region on e-commerce platform so that they could promote their business activities through this business model.

It would also support the PM's vision for promoting digital economy. He assured that ICCI would extend all possible cooperation to the TWA, Super Market for resolving problems of the traders.

Fatma Azim Senior Vice President, Abdul Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Ajmal Baloch, Ch. Nadeem ud Din, Muhammad Hussain, Sheikh Abdul Waheed, Saeed Khan, Khalid Chaudhry and others also spoke on the occasion.