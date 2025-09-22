University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) holds seminar

The Centre of Islamic Finance (CIF), Institute of Business Management Sciences (IBMS), University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), in collaboration with the Business Incubation Centre (BIC) at the National Incubation Center, organized a seminar titled “Sources of Islamic Financing for Start-ups” to foster an entrepreneurial ecosystem among students and young innovators

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Centre of Islamic Finance (CIF), Institute of Business Management Sciences (IBMS), University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), in collaboration with the Business Incubation Centre (BIC) at the National Incubation Center, organized a seminar titled “Sources of Islamic Financing for Start-ups” to foster an entrepreneurial ecosystem among students and young innovators.

Speaking at the seminar, Huzaifa Abdul Haseeb Akhtar from the Shariah Compliance Department of Meezan Bank Ltd. emphasized that Islamic finance promotes ethical and socially responsible business practices. These principles, he said, are increasingly attractive to both entrepreneurs and consumers who value transparency, fairness, and social impact. He also briefed the participants on various Islamic financial instruments available for start-ups.

Director of the Business Incubation Center, Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad, encouraged young entrepreneurs to take advantage of Islamic financing mechanisms to turn their innovative business ideas into successful ventures.

He stressed that such financing models can empower aspiring founders to begin their entrepreneurial journey on a strong ethical and financial foundation.

Director of IMBS, Dr. Abdul Ghafoor, noted the growing popularity of Islamic finance worldwide, describing it as one of the most sustainable and principled financial systems available today. Deputy Directors of BIC, Dr. Shahbaz Nasir Khan and Dr. Robina Rashid, added that such collaborative sessions are crucial for helping young graduates access funding and support systems. They also highlighted the BIC’s ongoing initiatives to strengthen industry-academia linkages, which are vital for the commercialization and scaling of start-up ventures.

The seminar concluded with a call to integrate ethical financing into Pakistan’s entrepreneurial landscape and to continue fostering a startup culture grounded in innovation, integrity, and social responsibility.