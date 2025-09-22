Open Menu

University Of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Holds Seminar

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2025 | 08:14 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) holds seminar

The Centre of Islamic Finance (CIF), Institute of Business Management Sciences (IBMS), University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), in collaboration with the Business Incubation Centre (BIC) at the National Incubation Center, organized a seminar titled “Sources of Islamic Financing for Start-ups” to foster an entrepreneurial ecosystem among students and young innovators

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Centre of Islamic Finance (CIF), Institute of Business Management Sciences (IBMS), University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), in collaboration with the Business Incubation Centre (BIC) at the National Incubation Center, organized a seminar titled “Sources of Islamic Financing for Start-ups” to foster an entrepreneurial ecosystem among students and young innovators.

Speaking at the seminar, Huzaifa Abdul Haseeb Akhtar from the Shariah Compliance Department of Meezan Bank Ltd. emphasized that Islamic finance promotes ethical and socially responsible business practices. These principles, he said, are increasingly attractive to both entrepreneurs and consumers who value transparency, fairness, and social impact. He also briefed the participants on various Islamic financial instruments available for start-ups.

Director of the Business Incubation Center, Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad, encouraged young entrepreneurs to take advantage of Islamic financing mechanisms to turn their innovative business ideas into successful ventures.

He stressed that such financing models can empower aspiring founders to begin their entrepreneurial journey on a strong ethical and financial foundation.

Director of IMBS, Dr. Abdul Ghafoor, noted the growing popularity of Islamic finance worldwide, describing it as one of the most sustainable and principled financial systems available today. Deputy Directors of BIC, Dr. Shahbaz Nasir Khan and Dr. Robina Rashid, added that such collaborative sessions are crucial for helping young graduates access funding and support systems. They also highlighted the BIC’s ongoing initiatives to strengthen industry-academia linkages, which are vital for the commercialization and scaling of start-up ventures.

The seminar concluded with a call to integrate ethical financing into Pakistan’s entrepreneurial landscape and to continue fostering a startup culture grounded in innovation, integrity, and social responsibility.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

FBR, LUMS sign agreement on postgraduate diploma p ..

FBR, LUMS sign agreement on postgraduate diploma programme for officers

19 seconds ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) holds s ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) holds seminar

20 seconds ago
 Renaissance of Microfinance: PMN, UNIDO to hold AM ..

Renaissance of Microfinance: PMN, UNIDO to hold AMC from Oct 7 to 9

22 seconds ago
 Sindh govt declares holiday in 14 districts includ ..

Sindh govt declares holiday in 14 districts including Karachi due to LG by-polls ..

15 minutes ago
 MoF organises forum on digital participation in go ..

MoF organises forum on digital participation in government decision-making

2 hours ago
 Pilot project planned for instant cash aid in disa ..

Pilot project planned for instant cash aid in disaster-hit areas

15 minutes ago
XPRIZE Water Scarcity announces qualified teams ad ..

XPRIZE Water Scarcity announces qualified teams advancing to next stage of compe ..

2 hours ago
 MBZUAI launches weather forecasting training progr ..

MBZUAI launches weather forecasting training programme

2 hours ago
 Gross banks’ assets up 1.0% to AED5,024.1 billio ..

Gross banks’ assets up 1.0% to AED5,024.1 billion at end of July 2025: CBUAE

2 hours ago
 Fleet of double-decker buses to arrive in Karachi ..

Fleet of double-decker buses to arrive in Karachi in coming weeks: Sharjeel

15 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP receives CEO of Sheikh Khalifa Hospita ..

Fujairah CP receives CEO of Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Fujairah

3 hours ago
 UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over ..

UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over 60,000 participants in Abu Dh ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business