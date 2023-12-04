WIPO high level delegation to visit Pakistan

Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) Pakistan will organize a series of events from tomorrow on Tuesday in connection with the closing ceremony of WIPO’s project on 'Intellectual Property and Women Entrepreneurs in Embroidery' and related crafts business

The closing ceremony of the events will be held on December 7, in which Caretaker Minister for Commerce Dr Gohar Ejaz will be the chief guest, said a press release issued here on Monday.

A three-member WIPO delegation is visiting Pakistan to attend the events. The delegation comprises of Hasan Kleib Deputy Director General WIPO, Ms. Yaning Zhang and Dr David Simmons Counsellors Division for Asia and the Pacific Regional and National Development Sector WIPO.

On the first day of the visit on December 5, the WIPO delegation will visit Foreign Service academy and Pakistan Institute for Trade and Development (PITAD). On the second day, the delegation will visit the Foreign Office and also visit the IPO-Pakistan headquarters.

Chairman IPO-Pakistan Farukh Amil, Director General IPO, Ms. Shazia Adnan, Secretary Commerce Muhammad Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui and Deputy Director General World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Hassan Kleib will also attend the ceremony.

During the closing ceremony, women entrepreneurs will showcase their cultural performances and display their projects. Selected women entrepreneurs from Multan and Bahawalpur regions will apprise the audience about their success stories.