57,702 candidates to take Inter exams

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Around 57, 702 candidates will appear in examinations of Intermediate (Part First-Annual) 2025 on 21st May 2025 being held under board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Bahawalpur.

According to an official press release issued by the BISE office here, all arrangements have been finalized to conduct examinations of Intermediate (Part First- Annual).

Total strength of the registered candidates with BISE is 57,702. Total 168 examinations centers have been established at premises of several schools and colleges. The Commissioner Bahawalpur division has directed officials concerned to provide foolproof security at the examinations centers.