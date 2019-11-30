UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

890 Conferred Degrees For Engineering And Non-engineering Programs

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 08:24 PM

890 conferred degrees for engineering and non-engineering programs

The 21st Convocation of University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar, 2019 was held on Saturday here at the University of Peshawar to commemorate the academic accomplishments of students of engineering and technology of academic sessions of 2017-18 and 2018-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :The 21st Convocation of University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar, 2019 was held on Saturday here at the University of Peshawar to commemorate the academic accomplishments of students of engineering and technology of academic sessions of 2017-18 and 2018-19. The Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Iftikhar Hussain conferred degrees on graduating students of postgraduate (Ph.D., M.Sc.) and undergraduate programs.

In total, 890 students were awarded degrees in engineering and non-engineering programs including 860 B.Sc degrees, eight PhD degrees while 22 students were awarded M.Sc. degrees. At the convocation, 41 Gold Medals were conferred upon graduates of undergraduate programs who achieved top positions.

The leading local industries, Kohat Cement Ltd. and Fast Cables Ltd., also awarded three cash prizes to the toppers of Electrical Engineering of UET Mardan, Inamullah Johar and Waleed Khan from Mechanical engineering department, UET Peshawar.

While presiding over the Convocation, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain congratulated the graduates and their parents on their marvelous achievements and said "the future of our country is dependent the way we educate and groom them to understand the real challenges of environment".

He said, UET Peshawar has adopted the outcome based education system through which our major disciplines were now accredited under OBE. He appreciated the efforts of Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council Engr. Javed Salim Qureshi under whose guidance, UET Peshawar has attained accreditation status in a short time period.

He further said, "UET Peshawar is closely linked with Higher Education Commission though significant research projects under which National Centers of Excellence in Robotics and Automation, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, and Big Data and Cloud Computing have been established in Pakistan". Under the umbrella of these projects four new Labs have been established, i.e., the Advanced Robotics and Automation Lab, the Innovative Secured Systems Lab, the Intelligent Information Processing Lab, and the Big Data Analytics and Cloud Computing Lab.

"In order to promote Engineering education in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to our youth, especially, in the militancy hit Malakand region, he said, "UET Peshawar is establishing new campuses in Upper-Dir and Swat".

The convocation was a colorful event where parents and graduates mutually celebrated their success with their teachers and paid tribute of their dedication.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Technology Education Swat Pakistan Engineering Council Mardan Malakand University Of Engineering And Technology HEC 2019 Gold Event From Top Kohat Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Govt focusing on best medical healthcare for patie ..

12 minutes ago

Owners of 3 illegal mini petrol pumps, LPG station ..

12 minutes ago

Punjab College wins Kabaddi tournament

12 minutes ago

London Bridge to Stay Closed for 'Some Time' - May ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Seizes Drug Cache Near Pasni

12 minutes ago

Bangladesh High Commission Celebrates Emergence of ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.