890 conferred degrees for engineering and non-engineering programs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :The 21st Convocation of University of Engineering and Technology 2019 was held on Saturday here at the University of Peshawar to commemorate the academic accomplishments of students of engineering and technology of academic sessions of 2017-18 and 2018-19. The Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Iftikhar Hussain conferred degrees on graduating students of postgraduate (Ph.D., M.Sc.) and undergraduate programs.

In total, 890 students were awarded degrees in engineering and non-engineering programs including 860 B.Sc degrees, eight PhD degrees while 22 students were awarded M.Sc. degrees. At the convocation, 41 Gold Medals were conferred upon graduates of undergraduate programs who achieved top positions.

The leading local industries, Kohat Cement Ltd. and Fast Cables Ltd., also awarded three cash prizes to the toppers of Electrical Engineering of UET Mardan, Inamullah Johar and Waleed Khan from Mechanical engineering department, UET Peshawar.

While presiding over the Convocation, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain congratulated the graduates and their parents on their marvelous achievements and said "the future of our country is dependent the way we educate and groom them to understand the real challenges of environment".

He said, UET Peshawar has adopted the outcome based education system through which our major disciplines were now accredited under OBE. He appreciated the efforts of Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council Engr. Javed Salim Qureshi under whose guidance, UET Peshawar has attained accreditation status in a short time period.

He further said, "UET Peshawar is closely linked with Higher Education Commission though significant research projects under which National Centers of Excellence in Robotics and Automation, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, and Big Data and Cloud Computing have been established in Pakistan". Under the umbrella of these projects four new Labs have been established, i.e., the Advanced Robotics and Automation Lab, the Innovative Secured Systems Lab, the Intelligent Information Processing Lab, and the Big Data Analytics and Cloud Computing Lab.

"In order to promote Engineering education in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to our youth, especially, in the militancy hit Malakand region, he said, "UET Peshawar is establishing new campuses in Upper-Dir and Swat".

The convocation was a colorful event where parents and graduates mutually celebrated their success with their teachers and paid tribute of their dedication.