GCU Students Design Advertisement Campaigns

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 03:32 PM

GCU students design advertisement campaigns

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Final-year students of fine arts department of the Government College University (GCU) Lahore put on display awareness and advertisement campaigns on different brands and social issues, as their semester thesis.

The exhibition included a new food chain and e-shopping ideas, fashion brands and a digital campaign to promote tolerance in the society.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi inaugurated the thesis display at the University's Abdus Salam Hall, while Fine Arts Department Chairperson Prof Dr Erfanullah Babar was also present.

Nine students of Bachelors in Fine Arts (Hons) displayed their projects in the first instance which included complete digital and print promotional material including calendars, pamphlets and social media pages for promotion of their brands and raising awareness about social issues.

Vice Chancellor Prof Zaidi visited all the project stalls and discussed with students the aesthetics and scope of their projects.

He appreciated that GCU BFA students were highly creative and had adopted a comprehensive and ambitious approach for the success of their campaigns. He appreciated the innovative ideas in branding culturally rich products.

The VC also shared different creative ideas with students and directed the Fine Arts Departmentto invite professionals from different national and multinational companies to visit the project exhibitionwhose next stage is on Friday this week.

