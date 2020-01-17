Khyber Medical University announces placement schedule for double reserved seats of merged tribal districts

(@FahadShabbir)

The Khyber Medical University (KMU) announced placement schedule for doubled reserved seats of medical and dental colleges of merged tribal districts

According to a press release issued here on Friday, Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, with the approval of the provincial government and Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), formerly PMDC Islamabad, has announced the placement schedule for the recently doubled reserved seats in medical and dental colleges for the students of erstwhile FATA and presently merged tribal districts for session 2019-20.

As per announcement, the placement will take place on Tuesday, January 21, 9:00 am at KMU multi-purposes hall, Phase 5 Hayatabad, Peshawar on merit cum choice basis on all the doubled reserved seats.

The decision of doubling of reserved quota seats for students of the merged tribal districts in medical and dental institutions across the province and nationwide was taken by the Federal cabinet in 2017 but final approval has been given by the provincial government and the PMC recently.

It is worth mentioning that previously there were 17 seats reserved for former FATA students in Punjab, which has been now doubled to 34.

In Punjab these additional seats are given to Sheikh Zayed Medical College Rahim Yar Khan, Sargodha Medical College Sargodha, Nawaz Sharif Medical College Gujrat, Sahiwal Medical College Sahiwal, Gujranwala Medical College Gujranwala, DG Khan Medical College DG Khan, Khwaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College Sialkot, De Montmorency College of Dentistry Lahore, Nishtar Institute of Dentistry, Multan and Dental Section Punjab Medical College, Faisalabad.

The above mentioned reserved seats in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Sindh have also been doubled from 3 and 4 to 6 and 8 respectively.

While admission on the additional seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be given on the basis of merit cum choice in all the medical and dental colleges of the province except Khyber Medical College Peshawar and Ayub Medical College Abbottabad.

For all the additional reserved slots of KP medical and dental colleges top 45 students of each merged district (Former Agency) and 12 each for Ex FR Peshawar and FR Kohat (Sub division), 10 each applicants for all the remaining FRs (sub divisions) have to appear before the placement committee on Tuesday, 21st January 2020 9:00 am at KMU multi purposes hall.

All the relevant candidates are directed to download a choice form from www.kmuadmissions.pk and fill this form as per their choice/priority before appearance in the placement committee failing which will lead to the previous priorities given by the applicants will be considered final by the placement committee.