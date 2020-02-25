Khyber Medical University (KMU) announces MBBS final exam 2019 results

Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has announced MBBS Final Professional Annual Examinations session 2019 results

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has announced MBBS Final Professional Annual Examinations session 2019 results.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, a total number of 1423 students passed the exam against the total number of 1592 who appeared in the final year professional MBBS examinations 2019. The overall passing percentage was 89 percent.

Mahosh Saleh of Khyber Girls Medical College (KGMC) Peshawar secured 1st Position by getting 1404 marks, while Abuzar Siraj of Khyber Medical College (KMC) Peshawar got 2nd position by obtaining 1376 marks and Fatima Ali Shah of Bannu Medical College (BMC) Bannu got 3rd Position by securing 1374 marks.

In the said MBBS final professional annual examination, the passing ratio of KMC was 97%, while the success percentage of Ayub Medical College, Abbottabad was 95%, Gomal Medical College D.I.Khan 97%, Kyber Girls Medical College Hayatabad Peshawar scored 95 %, Saidu Medical College Swat 96%, KMU-Institute of Medical Sciences Kohat 91%, Bannu Medical College, Bannu� 96%, Women Medical College, Abbotabad 76%, Jinnah Medical College Peshawar 76%, Bacha Khan Medical College Mardan got 93%, Rahman Medical College 96%, Pak International Medical College Hayatabad Peshawar 80% whereas the passing ratio of Abbottabad International Medical College, Abbottabad was only 56%.

Meanwhile Vice Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Arshad Javaid has congratulated the successful students and their proud parents specially the position holders and said that the young graduates of Medicine and Surgery are our pride and we hoped that they will continue to improve their professional competence as well as communications skills through hard work in the upcoming days.

He said that the new young medics are not only doctors but they should be a good Muslims and Pakistani doctors as well.

He urged upon the successful students that the young doctors should have to fulfill the high ethical code of Muslim doctors.

"You have to strive very hard to improve our standards of practice, ethics and preventive medicine", he added.

VC KMU on this occasion�appreciated the leading role of Acting Controller Exam�and his team especially the examiners for ensuring transparency and announcing of the result well on time.

He hoped that the Exam Department will not only continue their efforts for announcing all results on the speculated time frame but will also ensure strict merit culture amid all pressures and hard ships.