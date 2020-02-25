UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khyber Medical University (KMU) Announces MBBS Final Exam 2019 Results

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 04:52 PM

Khyber Medical University (KMU) announces MBBS final exam 2019 results

Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has announced MBBS Final Professional Annual Examinations session 2019 results

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has announced MBBS Final Professional Annual Examinations session 2019 results.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, a total number of 1423 students passed the exam against the total number of 1592 who appeared in the final year professional MBBS examinations 2019. The overall passing percentage was 89 percent.

Mahosh Saleh of Khyber Girls Medical College (KGMC) Peshawar secured 1st Position by getting 1404 marks, while Abuzar Siraj of Khyber Medical College (KMC) Peshawar got 2nd position by obtaining 1376 marks and Fatima Ali Shah of Bannu Medical College (BMC) Bannu got 3rd Position by securing 1374 marks.

In the said MBBS final professional annual examination, the passing ratio of KMC was 97%, while the success percentage of Ayub Medical College, Abbottabad was 95%, Gomal Medical College D.I.Khan 97%, Kyber Girls Medical College Hayatabad Peshawar scored 95 %, Saidu Medical College Swat 96%, KMU-Institute of Medical Sciences Kohat 91%, Bannu Medical College, Bannu� 96%, Women Medical College, Abbotabad 76%, Jinnah Medical College Peshawar 76%, Bacha Khan Medical College Mardan got 93%, Rahman Medical College 96%, Pak International Medical College Hayatabad Peshawar 80% whereas the passing ratio of Abbottabad International Medical College, Abbottabad was only 56%.

Meanwhile Vice Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Arshad Javaid has congratulated the successful students and their proud parents specially the position holders and said that the young graduates of Medicine and Surgery are our pride and we hoped that they will continue to improve their professional competence as well as communications skills through hard work in the upcoming days.

He said that the new young medics are not only doctors but they should be a good Muslims and Pakistani doctors as well.

He urged upon the successful students that the young doctors should have to fulfill the high ethical code of Muslim doctors.

"You have to strive very hard to improve our standards of practice, ethics and preventive medicine", he added.

VC KMU on this occasion�appreciated the leading role of Acting Controller Exam�and his team especially the examiners for ensuring transparency and announcing of the result well on time.

He hoped that the Exam Department will not only continue their efforts for announcing all results on the speculated time frame but will also ensure strict merit culture amid all pressures and hard ships.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Bannu Abbottabad Swat Young Kohat Mardan Saidu Gomal Women 2019 Khyber Medical University Muslim All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite makes waves in phone m ..

9 minutes ago

Ukrainian Crew of Quarantined Diamond Princess Lin ..

3 minutes ago

FAO to provide GPS facility for locust affected ar ..

3 minutes ago

10 injured as Toyata Hiace smashes into power pole ..

3 minutes ago

50 peacocks died in Tharparkar in Feb

3 minutes ago

Eight passengers injured in road accident in Sialk ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.