KU Academic Council Approves Adoption Of HEC Institutional Affiliation Policy 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2024 | 09:38 PM
The Academic Council of the University of Karachi on Tuesday approved the adoption of the Higher Education Commission Institutional Affiliation Policy 2024
A seven-member committee was formed during the previous meeting of the KU Academic Council that was tasked to submit its report about the implementation of HEC Institutional Affiliation Policy 2024.
The Committee recommends implementing the HEC Institutional Affiliation Policy 2024 as adopted by the University in the light of the comments presented by the committee members.
The KU Academic Council meeting was chaired by the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and held at the KU’s Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium.
The Academic Council approved the nomination of Professor Dr Saima Akhtar as a member of the Academic Council for three years on the KU board of the Faculty of Science.
The meeting also addressed a letter from the KU Controller of Examinations and formed a seven-member committee to draft a policy for determining the limitation of registration, enrollment, and examination for graduate and master’s classes.
The committee, convened by Professor Dr Maqsood Ali Ansari, includes Professor Dr Erum Bashir, Professor Dr Sobiah Aftab, Dr Syed Zafar Hussain, Professor Dr Taseer Ahmad Khan, Dr Nadeem Mahmood, and Professor Tabassum Kausar. This committee will compile its recommendations and present them to the Vice-Chancellor.
Furthermore, the KU Academic Council meeting approved the minutes of the Academic Council meeting held on September 26, 2024, and the Equivalence Committee meeting held on October 17, 2024.
