Open Menu

KU Academic Council Approves Adoption Of HEC Institutional Affiliation Policy 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2024 | 09:38 PM

KU Academic Council approves adoption of HEC Institutional Affiliation Policy 2024

The Academic Council of the University of Karachi on Tuesday approved the adoption of the Higher Education Commission Institutional Affiliation Policy 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Academic Council of the University of Karachi on Tuesday approved the adoption of the Higher education Commission Institutional Affiliation Policy 2024.

A seven-member committee was formed during the previous meeting of the KU Academic Council that was tasked to submit its report about the implementation of HEC Institutional Affiliation Policy 2024.

The Committee recommends implementing the HEC Institutional Affiliation Policy 2024 as adopted by the University in the light of the comments presented by the committee members.

The KU Academic Council meeting was chaired by the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and held at the KU’s Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium.

The Academic Council approved the nomination of Professor Dr Saima Akhtar as a member of the Academic Council for three years on the KU board of the Faculty of Science.

The meeting also addressed a letter from the KU Controller of Examinations and formed a seven-member committee to draft a policy for determining the limitation of registration, enrollment, and examination for graduate and master’s classes.

The committee, convened by Professor Dr Maqsood Ali Ansari, includes Professor Dr Erum Bashir, Professor Dr Sobiah Aftab, Dr Syed Zafar Hussain, Professor Dr Taseer Ahmad Khan, Dr Nadeem Mahmood, and Professor Tabassum Kausar. This committee will compile its recommendations and present them to the Vice-Chancellor.

Furthermore, the KU Academic Council meeting approved the minutes of the Academic Council meeting held on September 26, 2024, and the Equivalence Committee meeting held on October 17, 2024.

Related Topics

Karachi China September October HEC Karachi University From

Recent Stories

Govt policies bringing political, economic stabili ..

Govt policies bringing political, economic stability in Pakistan: Talal

6 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Speci ..

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqba ..

9 minutes ago
 Russian defence ministry says held fresh nuclear d ..

Russian defence ministry says held fresh nuclear drills

9 minutes ago
 Mideast at 'most dangerous juncture' in decades: U ..

Mideast at 'most dangerous juncture' in decades: UN official

9 minutes ago
 England's Slade to start against All Blacks

England's Slade to start against All Blacks

6 minutes ago
 Iran slams Germany, EU over criticism of dual nati ..

Iran slams Germany, EU over criticism of dual national's execution

16 minutes ago
HANDS delegation calls on Sindh Assembly Speaker

HANDS delegation calls on Sindh Assembly Speaker

6 minutes ago
 CDA board approves refund policy for overseas Paki ..

CDA board approves refund policy for overseas Pakistanis

6 minutes ago
 Suns scorch Lakers, Celtics stay perfect

Suns scorch Lakers, Celtics stay perfect

6 minutes ago
 Gaza rescuers dig for survivors after Israeli stri ..

Gaza rescuers dig for survivors after Israeli strike kills 93

48 minutes ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

48 minutes ago
 Banned UN agency says working to keep Gaza people ..

Banned UN agency says working to keep Gaza people 'alive'

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Education