Lahore BISE Declares SSC Result With 98.56 Pass Percentage

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 10:03 PM

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore on Saturday announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examinations 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Lahore on Saturday announced the results of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) annual examinations 2021.

Talking to the media, BISE Lahore Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali announced that 292,836 students appeared in the exam, out of which, 288,617 students passed.

He said that the success rate was 98.56 percent, adding that absent students would be allowed to take the special exam scheduled to be held on December 11.

"Students could view their results by texting at 80029", he added.

Giving a breakdown of the result, the chairman said that 98.53 percent of boys passed in the science group and 96.7 percent boys passed in the arts group, adding that 99.4 percent of the girls passed in the science group and 98.58 percent in the arts group.

Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, DG Khan and Sahiwal boards had also announced the Secondary School Certificate Annual Examinations 2021 on Saturday.

