Pak education statistics report highlights growth in institutions, enrollments

(@FahadShabbir)

The Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) has unveiled the "Pakistan Education Statistics Report 2022-23," highlighting encouraging data on formal and informal education across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) has unveiled the "Pakistan Education Statistics Report 2022-23," highlighting encouraging data on formal and informal education across the country.

Compared to the previous year, the number of educational institutions has risen by 12%, student enrollment has increased by 3%, and the number of teachers has grown by 19%.

Additionally, 74% of Primary schools now offer basic sanitation facilities, and 72% provide access to drinking water.

The gross enrollment ratio in primary education stands at 78%, including 83% boys and 72% girls, while the ratios for middle, high, and higher secondary levels are 54%, 43%, and 22%, respectively.

This progress reflects improvements in educational facilities and quality, playing a crucial role in stabilizing the education system.

However, the report emphasizes the need for continuous development to tackle ongoing challenges in the education sector.

The PIE, in collaboration with JICA and AQAL, hosted a formal event to launch the "Statistics Report on Formal and Informal Education in Pakistan 2022-23."

Chief Guest, Secretary Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training, Mohayuddin Din Ahmad Wani praised the efforts of the Pakistan Institute of Education and stressed the importance of utilizing these findings for targeted reforms to improve national educational outcomes.

Dr. Muhammad Shahid Saroya, Director General of PIE, shed light on the report, stating that the number of educational institutions rose from 313,445 in 2021-22 to 349,909 in 2022-23, marking a 12% increase.

Student enrollment grew from 54.87 million to 56.07 million, reflecting a 3% rise, while the number of teachers increased from 2.14 million to 2.57 million, showing a growth of 19%.

The report indicates that there are 26.089 million children out of school in Pakistan, including 10.855 million in primary education (5.795 million girls and 5.060 million boys), 4.850 million in middle, 4.404 million in high, and 5.980 million in higher secondary levels.

Recent data shows a slight decline in the out-of-school children rate, decreasing from 39% to 38% overall, with primary from 36% to 35%, middle from 30% to 28%, high from 44% to 41%, and higher secondary from 60% to 59%. Out-of-school children numbers are as follows: Punjab 10.96 million, Sindh 7.98 million, Balochistan 3.43 million, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3.64 million, and 0.08 million in Islamabad.

The report also presents critical recommendations for improving the education system, including increasing investment to provide educational opportunities for every child, enhancing basic facilities in schools, addressing provincial disparities particularly in Balochistan and Azad Kashmir, strengthening safety measures, improving sanitation facilities for a healthy environment, and enhancing professional training for teachers. These measures are deemed essential for enhancing the country's educational landscape.