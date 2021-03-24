UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1,774 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 03:54 PM

1,774 new cases of COVID-19 reported

As many as 1,774 cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Wednesday while the pandemic claimed nine precious lives which turned the death toll to 6,046

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 1,774 cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Wednesday while the pandemic claimed nine precious lives which turned the death toll to 6,046.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 202,743.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 1184 new cases were reported in Lahore, one in Kasur, 22 in Sheikhupura, two in Nankana Sahib, 78 in Rawalpindi, 24 in Jehlum, one in Chakwal, 31 in Gujranwala,15 in Mandi Bahauddin, eight in Narowal, two in Hafizabad,67 in Sialkot,35 in Gujrat,97 in Faisalabad,15 in Toba Tek Singh, 11 in Chineot, four in Jhang,11 in Sargodha, one in Mianwali, one in Bhakkar, 46 in Multan, seven in Vehari,15 in Khanewal, two in Lodharan, one in Layyah, one Rajanpur, 11 in Rahimyar Khan, 28 in Bahawalpur,10 in Bahawalnagar,14 in Okara, nine in Pakpatan and 15 new cases were reported in Sahiwal district.

The Punjab health department conducted 3,684,764 tests for the COVID-19 so far while 178,942 confirmed cases had been recovered. The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from theCOVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged people.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Narowal Nankana Sahib Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PIA's Boy Scouts celebrate Pakistan Day

22 seconds ago

Poland hits daily coronavirus case record

23 seconds ago

PCG recovers huge quantity of foreign brand liquor ..

27 seconds ago

14 People Arrested in Bristol After Protest Agains ..

29 seconds ago

Main Phase of Work on Turkey's New Consitution to ..

10 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid performs funeral prayer for Ha ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.