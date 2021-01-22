UrduPoint.com
22 Deaths, 555 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 03:49 PM

22 deaths, 555 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

The pandemic COVID-19 claimed another 22 lives whereas 555 new cases were reported on Friday in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The pandemic COVID-19 claimed another 22 lives whereas 555 new cases were reported on Friday in the province.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 152,158 and total deaths were recorded 4,523.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 365 new cases of the COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, three in Kasur, one in Sheikhupura, eight in Nankana Sahib, 20 in Rawalpindi, two in Jehlum, five in Gujranwala,one in Mandi Bahauddin, one in Hafizabad, eight in Sialkot,17 in Gujrat,47 in Faisalabad, two in Toba Tek Singh, four in Chineot,21 in Sargodha, three in Mianwali, one in Khoshab, four in Bhakkar, one in Jhang, 12 in Multan,one in Vehari, one in Khanewal, five in Dera Ghazi Khan, two in Muzaffargarh, two in Rahimyar Khan, three in Bahawalpur, nine in Bahawalnagar, one in Okara and three cases were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,772,813 tests for the COVID-19 so far while 136,645 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection andcover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a dayto protect themselves from the COVID-19.

