Open Menu

AJK PM Felicitates Newly Elected Office Bearers Of Lahore Press Club

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2025 | 11:39 PM

AJK PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of Lahore Press Club

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has extended his heartfelt felicitations to the newly elected office bearers of the Lahore Press Club

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has extended his heartfelt felicitations to the newly elected office bearers of the Lahore Press Club.

In his message of felicitations issued on Wednesday, the AJK Prime Minister congratulated President Arshad Ansari and Secretary Afzal Talib and other elected office bearers of the press club.

 

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that newly elected office bearers would play their due role to protect freedom of expression and information and to promote democracy and rule of law in the country.

The AJK PM asked the newly elected President to establish a Kashmir Desk in the Lahore Press Club so that the issue of Kashmir could be highlighted worldwide through effective use of this platform.

He also expressed the hope that the newly elected office bearers would work painstakingly for the welfare of the journalists community.

Related Topics

Lahore Prime Minister Democracy Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

NA Committee on National Food Security meets

NA Committee on National Food Security meets

37 seconds ago
 Leeds and Burnley held to draws as Windass hits We ..

Leeds and Burnley held to draws as Windass hits Wednesday wonder strike

39 seconds ago
 AJK PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of ..

AJK PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of Lahore Press Club

40 seconds ago
 New Orleans truck attack: what we know so far

New Orleans truck attack: what we know so far

4 minutes ago
 Truck ramming kills 10 New Year's revelers in New ..

Truck ramming kills 10 New Year's revelers in New Orleans, injures dozens

4 minutes ago
 Two killed in separate incidents in Wah

Two killed in separate incidents in Wah

42 seconds ago
Discussion to be made after receiving demands of P ..

Discussion to be made after receiving demands of PTI: Irfan Siddiqui

16 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

16 minutes ago
 Milan says no to all outdoor smoking in Italy's to ..

Milan says no to all outdoor smoking in Italy's toughest ban

28 minutes ago
 Rain, snowfall expected in upper regions as weathe ..

Rain, snowfall expected in upper regions as weather system enters Pakistan

28 minutes ago
 RCCI delegation meets Commerce Minister for resolv ..

RCCI delegation meets Commerce Minister for resolving Pharmaceutical industry is ..

28 minutes ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting on Kohat-Bannu road expans ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting on Kohat-Bannu road expansion

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir