AJK PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of Lahore Press Club

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has extended his heartfelt felicitations to the newly elected office bearers of the Lahore Press Club.

In his message of felicitations issued on Wednesday, the AJK Prime Minister congratulated President Arshad Ansari and Secretary Afzal Talib and other elected office bearers of the press club.

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that newly elected office bearers would play their due role to protect freedom of expression and information and to promote democracy and rule of law in the country.

The AJK PM asked the newly elected President to establish a Kashmir Desk in the Lahore Press Club so that the issue of Kashmir could be highlighted worldwide through effective use of this platform.

He also expressed the hope that the newly elected office bearers would work painstakingly for the welfare of the journalists community.