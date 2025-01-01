AJK PM Felicitates Newly Elected Office Bearers Of Lahore Press Club
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2025 | 11:39 PM
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has extended his heartfelt felicitations to the newly elected office bearers of the Lahore Press Club
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has extended his heartfelt felicitations to the newly elected office bearers of the Lahore Press Club.
In his message of felicitations issued on Wednesday, the AJK Prime Minister congratulated President Arshad Ansari and Secretary Afzal Talib and other elected office bearers of the press club.
The Prime Minister expressed the hope that newly elected office bearers would play their due role to protect freedom of expression and information and to promote democracy and rule of law in the country.
The AJK PM asked the newly elected President to establish a Kashmir Desk in the Lahore Press Club so that the issue of Kashmir could be highlighted worldwide through effective use of this platform.
He also expressed the hope that the newly elected office bearers would work painstakingly for the welfare of the journalists community.
Recent Stories
NA Committee on National Food Security meets
Leeds and Burnley held to draws as Windass hits Wednesday wonder strike
AJK PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of Lahore Press Club
New Orleans truck attack: what we know so far
Truck ramming kills 10 New Year's revelers in New Orleans, injures dozens
Two killed in separate incidents in Wah
Discussion to be made after receiving demands of PTI: Irfan Siddiqui
Football: English Championship table
Milan says no to all outdoor smoking in Italy's toughest ban
Rain, snowfall expected in upper regions as weather system enters Pakistan
RCCI delegation meets Commerce Minister for resolving Pharmaceutical industry is ..
DC Kohat chairs meeting on Kohat-Bannu road expansion
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of Lahore Press Club40 seconds ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq seeks more vibrant role for Kashmiri expatri ..3 hours ago
-
AJK Union of Columnists formed: Core Committee elects all office bearers unopposed3 hours ago
-
Britain Lord calls on AJK PM, assures to raise Kashmir issue1 day ago
-
JKLF (Y) remembers Shaheed Prof Abdul Ahad Wani on his martyrdom anniversary1 day ago
-
50 outlaws arrested as inter-provincial robbers, drug paddlers gangs busted1 day ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry asks diaspora to raise HR a ..2 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court Bar Association (AJK SCBA) tables various proposals before CJP4 days ago
-
Two killed, Two injured as tourists' car fell into Neelum river in AJK6 days ago
-
Young Dr. Adnan Marghub inducted as President Pakistan Dental Association, AJK Chapter6 days ago
-
AJK PM grieves over Neelam valley tragic car accident8 days ago
-
AJK President, PM pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam on 148th birthday8 days ago