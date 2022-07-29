UrduPoint.com

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, has said that August 5 was one of the most tragic, painful and darkest day of modern Kashmir history and the Kashmiris will always observe it as exploitation day, a mourning and a black day

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in his message on Friday said it was on August 5 in 2019 when RSS-backed fascist government led by killer of humanity Narendra Modi usurped political, social, religious and all other basic rights of Kashmiris, turned Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) into a big open-air prison and imposed suffocating restrictions in the territory.

He said this was attack on Kashmir's unique identity, culture, employment, demography and basic fundamental rights by Hindutva forces. He said today, the life, property, honour, culture, identity, land and everything of Kashmiris is at stake and it is the time to get united against Hindutva imperialism and expansionism.

He said since August 5, one million Indian forces' personnel equipped with latest weapons and sweeping powers have been murdering and brutalizing the Kashmiris with atrocious vengeance. These brutal occupation forces are trampling everything under their jackboots and punishing the Kashmiri people for demanding their inalienable right to self-determination, with impunity.

The APHC leader deplored that the RSS-backed Modi government was hell-bent to turn Kashmir into graveyard and wasteland for imposition of its devil Hindutva ideology.

He said, the Indian occupation forces are perpetrating heinous crimes like systematic genocide, brutal torture, mass arrests, destruction of properties and molestation of women in IIOJK to crush the people's popular voice of freedom.

He said Hindutva forces have martyred over six hundred Kashmiris including women and children. Over twenty thousand people including Hurriyat leaders, human rights defenders, journalists, social activists, women and children have been arrested. During the period, more than 1500 structures have been turned into rumble through shelling and use of chemical weapons by Indian troops. These crimes speak volumes of Hindutva terrorism in the valley," he added.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar said the Hindutva forces have started the settler-colonial project by bringing administrative changes in the disputed region which started with the introduction of new domicile law.

He noted that after the introduction of new domicile law, India is all set to alter the demography of IIOJK by paving the way for the settlement of two million Indian citizens in the territory. Under different laws, Kashmiris are being forced to dispose off their native land, he said, adding that amendment in land laws, allotment of vast land to Indian army for cantonments, setting up of soldiers colonies, Pundit colonies and delimitation of Assembly Constituencies to impose Hindu chief minister in Kashmir are few examples of Hindutva fascist mindset.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar said despite resorting to chilling atrocities and horrible conspiracies, India has failed to crush the freedom movement and brave Kashmiris have demonstrated great courage and steadfastness.

He expressed deep concern over the deteriorating health of Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Yasin Malik, and other ailing incarcerated leaders. He said after failing to stifle the voice of freedom through military might, India is conspiring to kill the leaders in custody. He saluted the passion of detainees and said that their sacrifices would be written with golden words in the history.

The APHC leader pointed out that the criminal silence maintained by the international community on the grave human rights violations perpetrated by Indian troops in IIOJK has given a sense of impunity to India to continue with its state terrorism in the territory.

He urged the Kashmiris all over the world to protest on August 5 against Indian aggression and promote freedom movement and expose Indian crimes in IIOJK. He also appealed to the Kashmiri diaspora to hold protest demonstrations on that day and draw the attention of the world towards the plight of oppressed people of IIOJK.

He also thanked Pakistan for its continued support to the Kashmiris' just freedom struggle and hoped that the country will further intensify its efforts to highlight the Kashmir cause at the UN and other international forms.

