143rd birth anniversary of Dr Allama Iqbal Iqbal observed

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The 143rd birth anniversary of poet, philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was celebrated across the country on Monday with national zeal and fervor.

Special prayers were offered in Mosques countrywide for development, prosperity of the country from early in the morning. People paid tributes to Allama Iqbal, who conceived the idea of Pakistan to get a separate homeland in Muslim majority areas of elsewhere Hindustan.

The services of a multi-dimensional personality; philosopher, Ideologist and social activist were also admired for his unmatched literary services and character building of the entire Muslim Ummah.

Special programmes were arranged by different literary, political, social, educational and cultural organizations to pay homage to poet philosopher besides highlighting different aspects of his poetry, thoughts and message conveyed to the people by Iqbal.

National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) organized a two day International Conference titled Iqbal and urdu to disseminate the message and philosophy of Iqbal across the globe.

Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) has organised an "Iqbal Ambassador Conference" on November 10 at President Secretariat. The conference to help promoting Iqbal's art, personality and philosophy.

Kalam-e-Iqbal contest, speech competitions, seminars, symposiums that covered all the aspects of his life and philosophy, were held in different educational institutes including schools, colleges and universities where speakers threw lights on different aspects of his life and poetry work.

His best literary work includes Asrar-e-Khudi, Payam- i-Mashriq, Bang-i-Dara, Bal-i-Jibril, Zarb-i-Kalim and Armughan-e-Hijaz.

On the auspicious occasion of Iqbal Day, Directorate General Public Relations Air Force has launched a new motivational song "Shaheen-o-Mahi." The song is not only a tribute to the Poet of the East Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal but also depicts Iqbal's vision for the guardians of aerial defence.

The main theme of this song is to acquaint the youth with the Iqbal's philosophy of self-realization and bravery.The song has been sung by the renowned Pakistani vocalist Zaib Bangash.

A graceful change of guard ceremony was held at mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Lahore. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy took charge of the guard duties. Station Commander of Pakistan Navy, Commodore Naimatullah Khan, who was the chief guest of the ceremony, laid floral wreath at the Mazar and offered fateha. He also noted down his impressions on the visitors book and paid tribute to national poet.

Born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877, Dr Allama Iqbal had foreseen that only solution of problems being faced by the Muslims in the subcontinent was a separate homeland.

Allama Iqbal is officially recognized as national poet of Pakistan and known as Muffakir-e-Pakistan, Shair-e-Mashriq and Hakeem-ul-Ummat.

Social media, Twitter, Facebook and Whatsapp were the most prominent social sites where this great scholar remained center of discussion and eulogized for his two-nation-theory, especially in comparison of present hardships being faced by the Indian Muslims.

A large number of peoples also visited Iqbal Manzil to pay homage to Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his birth anniversary.

They showed keen interest in the personal used things of Allama Iqbal, rare books and pictures of Allama Iqbal and his family members displayed there.

President Dr Arif Alvi in his message stressed following Allama Iqbal's teachings on islam and his philosophy of "Khudi" that believed in the promotion of self-respect and human dignity, to make Pakistan a prosperous nation.

The president said Allama Iqbal's philosophy of "Khudi" could take them to the heights of development.

"Our countrymen, particularly the younger generation, need to follow his path and ideals that would greatly help Muslim Ummah in overcoming the modern day's challenges." "Allama Iqbal has rendered great services for the promotion of Muslim cause by infusing a revolutionary spirit in them and playing a prominent role in the renaissance of Muslim society in sub-continent." Prime Minister Imran Khan in his Iqbal Day message stresses upon seeking guidance from Iqbal's thoughts to find solution to the issues being faced by the country and the nation, thus transforming it into an Islamic welfare state.

Allama Iqbal guided the Muslims of sub-continent with his thoughts and poetry at a time when they were groping in the darkness of slavery in search of their identity. Allama Iqbal not only dreamt of Pakistan but also reflected upon the issues it would have to face after its creation.

The prime minister said Iqbal's vision was still a guiding force to overcome issues like sectarianism and extremism.

PM urged the nation to concentrate their energies on transforming Pakistan under the visions of its forefathers and stressed upon the need of reorganization of political, social and economic bodies.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz in his Iqbal Day message said Iqbal's vision of Pakistan will be translated into reality under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The entire nation pays homage to Hazrat Allama Iqbal on his birth anniversary. By giving the message of " Khudi", he gave the new generation lesson of self reliance.