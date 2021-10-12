245 new corona cases reported in Punjab

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Tuesday that 245 new corona cases were reported from Punjab, out of which 166 from Lahore during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Tuesday that 245 new corona cases were reported from Punjab, out of which 166 from Lahore during the last 24 hours.

In a press statement, he said that 12 cases were reported in Okara, 10 in Rawalpindi, 9 in Faisalabad, 8 in Nankana Sahib, 6 in Sahiwal, 4 in Sargodha, Bhakkar and Gujrat, 3 each in Multan and Sialkot.

Baloch said that so far, the total number of cases had reached 436,456 besides while 410,503 patients fully recovered in the province, bringing the total number of active cases to 13,164 till date.

During the last 24 hours, 7 deaths including 2 in Lahore were recorded in Punjab due to which, the death toll reached 12,789.

As many as 19,131 tests were conducted during the same period, making a total of 7,593,935 tests, he added.

The Secretary said that during the last 24 hours, a total of 139,723 people across Punjab were vaccinated against the coronavirus, bringing the total number of vaccinated people across the province to 52,872,590. Currently, there are a total of 636 vaccination centers were in operation, he added.

On Tuesday, the overall positive rate of Covid-19 was recorded at 1.3 per cent in allcities of the province, while Lahore recorded a positive rate of 3.3 per cent, Rawalpindi1.8 per cent, Faisalabad 2.3 per cent, Multan 1.5 per cent and Gujranwala 0.1 per cent.