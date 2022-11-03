UrduPoint.com

255 Cases Of Dengue Fever Reported In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2022 | 02:10 PM

255 cases of dengue fever reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :About 255 cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Thursday while no death was observed.

According to the health department, a total of 15,561 cases of the dengue virus have been reported so far during the current year while 22 people died of the virus and 967 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 107 cases of dengue in Lahore, 38 in Rawalpindi, 25 in Gujranwala, 38 in Multan, five in Kasur, 14 in Faisalabad, eight in Sheikhupura, two each in Sialkot, Khanewal, Gujrat, Pakpatan, Sahiwal, Muzaffargarh, Sargodha, one each in Dera Ghazi Khan, Chakwal, Narowal, Okara, Rahim Yar Khan and Toba Tek Singh.

An anti-dengue squad under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department eliminated dengue larvae at 1,163 places in the province during daily based surveillance.

The squad conducted surveillance at 401,999 indoor and 116,281 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae.

The health department urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environmentclean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

More Stories From Pakistan

