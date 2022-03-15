UrduPoint.com

258 New Cases Of Corona Detected, No Death Reported

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Fortunately no death from coronavirus reported on Monday, however, 258 new cases emerged when 7,627 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Fortunately no death from coronavirus reported on Monday, however, 258 new cases emerged when 7,627 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Tuesday.

He added that till last Tuesday the number death and was 8,091. Mr. Shah said that 7,627 samples were tested which detected 258 cases that constituted 3.4 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 8,063,470 tests have been conducted against which 569,375 cases were diagnosed, of them 97 percent or 552,198 patients have recovered, including 276 overnight.

The CM said that currently 9,086 patients were under treatment, of them 9,004 were in home isolation, 4 at isolation centers and 78 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 77 patients was stated to be critical, including 4 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 258 new cases, 85 have been detected from Karachi, including 51 from South, 21 East, 11 Korangi, Central and West one each. Hyderabad has 30, Shaheed Benazirabad 24, Jamshoro 18, NausheroFeroze 17, Tharparkar 12, Dadu nine, Tando Muhammad Khan eight, Sanghar and Shikarpur seven each, Ghotki, Jacobabad and Larkana six each, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar, Sukkur, Umerkot and Badin four each and Matiari three. Vaccination: Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 48,570,159 vaccinations have been administered upto March 13th, and added during the last 24 hours 105,844 vaccines were inoculated - in total 48,676,003 vaccines have administered which constituted 88.67 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

>