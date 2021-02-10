264 adults, 114 children receive free low vision aid in KTH eye department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The Khyber Teaching Hospital(KTH) has provided free low vision rehabilitation service to approximately 1106 adults during the current month.

The spokesman said that the hospital was observing February as low vision awareness month and the eye department provided 264 adult patients with low vision aids, whereas 337 children were examined and 114 of them received low vision devices.

Low vision rehabilitation services were started in 2018 in Khyber Teaching Hospital by efforts of the ophthalmology department and the management of KMC and KTH.

Low vision optical devices include a variety of devices, such as stand and hand-held magnifiers, strong magnifying reading glasses, loupes, small monocular telescopes and binoculars telescopes These devices provide greatly increased magnification powers and help visually impaired patients with easy spotting, recognition of faces, students feel easy to copy from the school board as their hands are free to write.

Reciting holy books and reading is easy now with the help of magnifiers. Electronic portable video magnifiers made life very easy for the people with low vision.

Low vision refers to vision loss that cannot be corrected by medical or surgical treatments or conventional eyeglasses.

According to W.H.O "A person with low vision is one who has impairment of visual functioning even after treatment or standard refractive correction, and has a visual acuity of less than 6/18 to light perception, or a visual field of less than 10 degree from the point of fixation, but who uses, or is potentially able to use, vision for planning and/or execution of a task. "The department receives positive feedback from patients by the patients who are rehabilitated as well as MTI KTH Eye Department is receiving referral patients from far-flung areas like D.I Khan Swat, Dir, Shangla, Waziristan, and Parachinar, almost every city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Afghanistan.