2,698 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 06:50 PM

2,698 new coronavirus cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 2,698 cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Wednesday while the pandemic claimed 46 precious lives in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 6,363 in the province so far.

According to the data, shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province have reached 220,392. The P&SHD confirmed that 1,627 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 17 in Kasur, 36 in Sheikhupura,17 in Nankana Sahib, 237 in Rawalpindi, two in Attock, 27 in Jhelum, seven in Chakwal, 78 in Gujranwala, 13 in Mandi Bahauddin, four in Narowal,13 in Hafizabad, 39 in Sialkot, 18 in Gujrat, 184 in Faisalabad, 39 in Toba Tek Singh, one in Chiniot, 27 in Jhang,15 in Sargodha, five in Mianwali, one in Khushab, seven in Bhakkar, 124 in Multan, one in Vehari, eight in Khanewal, two in Lodharan, one in Muzaffargarh, 11 in Dera Ghazi Khan, five in Rajanpur, two in Layyah, 22 in Rahimyar Khan, 75 in Bahawalpur, four in Bahawalnagar, eight in Okara, nine in Pakpattan and 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 3,815,509 tests for COVID-19 so far while 188,562 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

More Stories From Pakistan

