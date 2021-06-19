500 people trained for tourism promotion in KPK

Spokesman of Tourism Department of Khyber Pukhtunkaw Latifur Rehman on Saturday said that so far 500 people have been trained from public and private sector for the promotion and safe tourism in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Spokesman of Tourism Department of Khyber Pukhtunkaw Latifur Rehman on Saturday said that so far 500 people have been trained from public and private sector for the promotion and safe tourism in the province.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the main purpose of these trainings was true implementation the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and safety measures against coronavirus.

He said that KPK Government was committed for the promotion and development of tourism industry.

The training was imparted to the police, health workers, Rescue 1122, hotel operators, tour operators and other stakeholders adding that the sessions of training were held in Peshawar, Naran, Kalam, Swat, Nathia Gali, Chetral, Kaghan and Behrain.

The provincial government has taken various steps to provide all possible and basic facilities to the tourists and also introduced a helpline.

To a question, he said that the Tourism Department was also searching for new tourism spots in the province.