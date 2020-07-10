UrduPoint.com
674 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Pb

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 10:50 AM

674 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pb

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away 17 more lives in the province while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 85,261 after registration of 674 new cases till Friday morning.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, total number of deaths has reached 1972 in the province.

As many as 305 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,1 in Nankana Sahib,10 in Sheikhupura,51 in Rawalpindi,11 in Attock,16 in Gujranwala, 21 in Sialkot,13 in Narowal, 24 in Gujrat, 12 in Mandi Bahauddin, 38 in Multan,8 in Khanewal,14 in Vehari,62 in Faisalabad,8 in Toba Tek Singh,1 in Jhang,4 in Rahimyar Khan,8 in Sargodha,4 in Mianwali,4 in Khushab,2 in Bhakkar, 4 in Bahawalnagar, 14 in Bahawalpur,4 in Lodharan, 17 in Dera Ghazi Khan,1 in Muzaffargarh, 20 in Rajanpur, 2 in Layyah,4 in Sahiwal and 1 new case of COVID-19 was reported in Okara district during the 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 572,948 tests for COVID-19 so far,while 52,641 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province.

The department also appealed the masses to follow SOPs for their protection.

