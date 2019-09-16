UrduPoint.com
849 Suspects Arrested By Sindh Police In Two Weeks

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 05:15 PM

849 suspects arrested by Sindh police in two weeks

Sindh police on Monday claimed to have arrested 849 suspects, including 155 absconders and 51 proclaimed offenders, from across the province during the last two weeks

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh police on Monday claimed to have arrested 849 suspects, including 155 absconders and 51 proclaimed offenders, from across the province during the last two weeks.

According to a spokesman for the Sindh Police, Karachi Police arrested 358 suspects, including 45 absconders and 2 proclaimed offenders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

As many as 274 accused, including 42 absconders and 18 on-run suspects were arrested by Hyderabad Police.

Larkana Police arrested 103 accused, including 33 absconders and 21 proclaimed offenders.

While Mirpurkhas Police nabbed 56 accused, including 4 absconders and 7 proclaimed offenders.

Shaheed Benazirabad Police arrested 34 in total, including 31 absconders and 3 on-run suspects, while Sukkur Police arrested 24 accused.

Cases against all the arrested suspects had been registered and further investigations were also underway.

