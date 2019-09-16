849 Suspects Arrested By Sindh Police In Two Weeks
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 05:15 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh police on Monday claimed to have arrested 849 suspects, including 155 absconders and 51 proclaimed offenders, from across the province during the last two weeks.
According to a spokesman for the Sindh Police, Karachi Police arrested 358 suspects, including 45 absconders and 2 proclaimed offenders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.
As many as 274 accused, including 42 absconders and 18 on-run suspects were arrested by Hyderabad Police.
Larkana Police arrested 103 accused, including 33 absconders and 21 proclaimed offenders.
While Mirpurkhas Police nabbed 56 accused, including 4 absconders and 7 proclaimed offenders.
Shaheed Benazirabad Police arrested 34 in total, including 31 absconders and 3 on-run suspects, while Sukkur Police arrested 24 accused.
Cases against all the arrested suspects had been registered and further investigations were also underway.