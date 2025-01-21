ACP Hosts Commemorative Event On 100th Anniversary Of Jamiluddin Aali
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2025 | 07:18 PM
Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a remarkable event to celebrate the 100th birthday of the renowned poet, writer, critic, and creator of patriotic songs, Jamiluddin Aali. Event was presided over by Hamid Shafqat, with distinguished speakers including Dr. Fatima Hassan, Iqbal Latif, Rajo Jamil, Mirza Naseeruddin, Dr. Rukhsana Saba, Humaira Kasuri, and Khalid Moin
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a remarkable event to celebrate the 100th birthday of the renowned poet, writer, critic, and creator of patriotic songs, Jamiluddin Aali. Event was presided over by Hamid Shafqat, with distinguished speakers including Dr. Fatima Hassan, Iqbal Latif, Rajo Jamil, Mirza Naseeruddin, Dr. Rukhsana Saba, Humaira Kasuri, and Khalid Moin.
Event began with the screening of a documentary film, "Khawab Ka Safar," which chronicled the life and literary journey of Jamiluddin Aali. Documentary, written by Dr. Fatima Hassan and presented by Murad Jamil, set the tone for the evening.
In his presidential address, Hamid Shafqat reminisced about Jamiluddin Aali's style and character. He shared how Aali, often seen in his signature Jinnah cap and sherwani, he also said that while noble families hadn't contributed much, but , Jamiluddin Aali as a noble, had made significant contributions to literature. He also spoke of Aali’s generosity, stating that he would always ensure that his staff was well-fed before retiring for the night, reflecting his deep empathy for the people of Pakistan and its underprivileged classes.
Recent Stories
Sugar Advisory Board reviews estimates, future prospects
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur formally inaugurates P ..
IBCC hosts awareness seminar on Model Assessment Framework
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for improvements in police t ..
Parliamentary diplomacy can play pivotal role in bringing people of Pakistan- So ..
3 injured as passenger van overturned in DI Khan
SNGPL ensures transparent billing, addresses bakers’ association's concerns
The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) awards 2 PhD degrees
Businessmen should make efforts to enhance exports: SIFC secretary
Sharjah Ruler approves AED15 million to resolve 70 halted homes construction
Govt expediting privatization process, reforming institutions: Advisor
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for improvements in police t ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur formally inaugurates Police Training Schoo ..3 minutes ago
-
IBCC hosts awareness seminar on Model Assessment Framework4 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for improvements in police training, facilities4 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary diplomacy can play pivotal role in bringing people of Pakistan- South Sudan nations cl ..4 minutes ago
-
3 injured as passenger van overturned in DI Khan4 minutes ago
-
SNGPL ensures transparent billing, addresses bakers’ association's concerns4 minutes ago
-
The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) awards 2 PhD degrees10 minutes ago
-
Govt expediting privatization process, reforming institutions: Advisor10 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for improvements in police training, facilities10 minutes ago
-
ACP hosts commemorative event on 100th anniversary of Jamiluddin Aali2 minutes ago
-
4th annual parents' day to be held on Jan 233 minutes ago
-
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) organizes seminar on humanitarian journalism at ..3 minutes ago