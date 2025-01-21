Open Menu

ACP Hosts Commemorative Event On 100th Anniversary Of Jamiluddin Aali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2025 | 07:18 PM

ACP hosts commemorative event on 100th anniversary of Jamiluddin Aali

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a remarkable event to celebrate the 100th birthday of the renowned poet, writer, critic, and creator of patriotic songs, Jamiluddin Aali. Event was presided over by Hamid Shafqat, with distinguished speakers including Dr. Fatima Hassan, Iqbal Latif, Rajo Jamil, Mirza Naseeruddin, Dr. Rukhsana Saba, Humaira Kasuri, and Khalid Moin

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a remarkable event to celebrate the 100th birthday of the renowned poet, writer, critic, and creator of patriotic songs, Jamiluddin Aali. Event was presided over by Hamid Shafqat, with distinguished speakers including Dr. Fatima Hassan, Iqbal Latif, Rajo Jamil, Mirza Naseeruddin, Dr. Rukhsana Saba, Humaira Kasuri, and Khalid Moin.

Event began with the screening of a documentary film, "Khawab Ka Safar," which chronicled the life and literary journey of Jamiluddin Aali. Documentary, written by Dr. Fatima Hassan and presented by Murad Jamil, set the tone for the evening.

In his presidential address, Hamid Shafqat reminisced about Jamiluddin Aali's style and character. He shared how Aali, often seen in his signature Jinnah cap and sherwani, he also said that while noble families hadn't contributed much, but , Jamiluddin Aali as a noble, had made significant contributions to literature. He also spoke of Aali’s generosity, stating that he would always ensure that his staff was well-fed before retiring for the night, reflecting his deep empathy for the people of Pakistan and its underprivileged classes.

Recent Stories

Sugar Advisory Board reviews estimates, future pro ..

Sugar Advisory Board reviews estimates, future prospects

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan G ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur formally inaugurates P ..

3 minutes ago
 IBCC hosts awareness seminar on Model Assessment F ..

IBCC hosts awareness seminar on Model Assessment Framework

4 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapu ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for improvements in police t ..

4 minutes ago
 Parliamentary diplomacy can play pivotal role in b ..

Parliamentary diplomacy can play pivotal role in bringing people of Pakistan- So ..

4 minutes ago
 3 injured as passenger van overturned in DI Khan

3 injured as passenger van overturned in DI Khan

4 minutes ago
SNGPL ensures transparent billing, addresses baker ..

SNGPL ensures transparent billing, addresses bakers’ association's concerns

4 minutes ago
 The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) ..

The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) awards 2 PhD degrees

10 minutes ago
 Businessmen should make efforts to enhance exports ..

Businessmen should make efforts to enhance exports: SIFC secretary

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves AED15 million to resolve 7 ..

Sharjah Ruler approves AED15 million to resolve 70 halted homes construction

21 minutes ago
 Govt expediting privatization process, reforming i ..

Govt expediting privatization process, reforming institutions: Advisor

10 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapu ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for improvements in police t ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan