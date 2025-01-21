ACP hosts commemorative event on 100th anniversary of Jamiluddin Aali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a remarkable event to celebrate the 100th birthday of the renowned poet, writer, critic, and creator of patriotic songs, Jamiluddin Aali. Event was presided over by Hamid Shafqat, with distinguished speakers including Dr. Fatima Hassan, Iqbal Latif, Rajo Jamil, Mirza Naseeruddin, Dr. Rukhsana Saba, Humaira Kasuri, and Khalid Moin.

Event began with the screening of a documentary film, "Khawab Ka Safar," which chronicled the life and literary journey of Jamiluddin Aali. Documentary, written by Dr. Fatima Hassan and presented by Murad Jamil, set the tone for the evening.

In his presidential address, Hamid Shafqat reminisced about Jamiluddin Aali's style and character. He shared how Aali, often seen in his signature Jinnah cap and sherwani, he also said that while noble families hadn't contributed much, but , Jamiluddin Aali as a noble, had made significant contributions to literature. He also spoke of Aali’s generosity, stating that he would always ensure that his staff was well-fed before retiring for the night, reflecting his deep empathy for the people of Pakistan and its underprivileged classes.