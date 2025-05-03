Open Menu

Alhamra Showcases Installation Of 15,000 Handcrafted Flowers

Published May 03, 2025

Alhamra showcases installation of 15,000 handcrafted flowers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra), in collaboration with Roses of Humanity, inaugurated an art exhibition at Ustad Allah Bux Gallery, here on Saturday.

The exhibition features an installation of 15,000 handcrafted flowers. This deeply symbolic showcase delivers a stirring message of peace, friendship, and collective compassion. Conceptualized by artist Nuria Rafiq Iqbal, the display has received wide public acclaim for its originality and emotional resonance. Audiences and social media users alike have praised the powerful narrative embedded in the artwork. Curated by Ameera Haroon, with support from Sehar Bashir, the exhibition invites reflection and empathy through art.

At every turn, Alhamra continues to prove itself not merely as a venue, but as a vital cultural conscience of the nation—a place where creativity is given purpose and empathy finds expression. By hosting the Roses of Humanity exhibition, Alhamra affirms its unwavering commitment to nurturing meaningful art that resonates with society’s collective heart.

Proceeds from the exhibition will be donated to support children in Palestine, reinforcing the power of art to heal and uplift.

Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed lauded the artists, stating, “Alhamra honours the emerging generation’s bold and creative voices in the arts.” This exhibition is not just a display but a testament to Alhamra’s enduring mission to empower the arts as an instrument of dignity, compassion, and change.

Executive Director Alhamra Touqeer Haider Kazmi, added, “This project deserves heartfelt applause—it reminds us to build an environment of love, tolerance, and resilience.” He noted that by opening its doors to initiatives that champion peace, solidarity, and humanitarian values, Alhamra upholds its role as a sanctuary for voices that seek to heal, connect, and inspire.

The exhibition will run until May 18 at the Alhamra Art Center.

