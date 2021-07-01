ANF seized 4436.67 kgs drugs valuing US$ 316.924 mln in 22 operations, held 28 culprits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized 4436.67 kilograms (kgs) narcotics valuing US $ 316.924 million internationally, arrested 28 culprits and impounded 15 vehicles while conducting 22 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country.

The seized drugs comprised 8.130 kgs Heroin, 4322.142 kgs Hashish, 33.100 kgs Opium, 50 grams Amphetamine, 43.216 kgs Methamphetamine, 30 kgs Morphine and 32 grams Ecstasy Tablets (50 x Tablets), a news release on Thursday said.

ANF Balochistan, Police Station ANF Quetta recovered 3 Kgs Hashish from an abandoned motorcycle parked near main gate of Balochistan University at Saryab road, Quetta.

In another operation, Police Station Nokundi recovered 30 kgs Morphine and 36 Kgs Methamphetamine Ice alongwith 285 x LMG rounds, 3380 x SMG rounds, 550 x M4 rounds and 10 empty SMG magazines from abandoned house at Tehsil Taftan District Chaghi. As per initial report the said drugs and weapons were stored for handing over to some other narco gang. In third operation, Police Station Regional Directorate ANF Balochistan, Quetta recovered 2017 Kgs Hashish from bushes near Killi Pinkal Tehsil Gulistan and District Qilla Abdullah. In fourth operation, Police Station Regional Directorate ANF, Quetta recovered 1700 Kgs Hashish from rainy nalla Killi Dolangi Tehsil Gulistan & District Qilla Abdullah.

ANF Punjab, Police Station ANF Sialkot intercepted a motorcycle near Attock petrol Pump Waziabad road near Sambrial dry port Sialkot and recovered 2.100 kgs Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Majid Mehmood and Ghulam Muhammad residents of Sialkot. In another operation Police Station ANF Sialkot raided near Qabaristan Mohallah Muzafarpura, Sialkot and apprehended an accused Muhammad Parvez alias Zaheer Abbas resident of Sialkot. During search 1.500 kgs Hashish was recovered from personal possession of a/m arrested accused. In third operation, Police Station ANF Multan intercepted a motorcycle near Zia Petroleum Service Mailsi road Targarh District Vehari and recovered 3.600 Kgs Opium from personal possession of arrested accused Maqsood Ahmed resident of Vehari. In fourth operation, Police Station ANF Faisalabad intercepted a motorcycle near Zia Kamal Textile Industry Jaranwala District Faisalabad and recovered 8.400 kgs Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Zohaib Talib and Muhammad Aqeel residents of Faisalabad. In fifth operation, Police Station ANF Multan raided near Faisal Movers Bus Services Adda Vehari Chowk Multan and recovered 4.800 Kgs Hashish and 1.924 kgs Methamphetamine from personal possession of arrested accused Muhammad Zaman and Naimatullah residents of Quetta. In sixth operation, Police Station ANF Lahore intercepted 2 x motorcycles near Sun Grinding Mill, Village Nabi Bux Wala, Lahore and recovered 500 grams Opium and 1.600 Kgs Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Muhammad Asif resident of Lahore and Tanveer Ahmed resident of Kasur on the spot. In seventh operation, Regional Directorate ANF Lahore intercepted 2 x Toyota cars at Rehamkari Hotel near SA Garden, Lahore and recovered 50.400 kgs Hashish & 12 Kgs Opium from secret cavities of said vehicles. 2 x accused Gul Tasib Ali resident of Attock & Waqas Anwar resident of Rawalpindi were arrested on the spot. In eighth operation, Police Station ANF Sialkot intercepted a Loader Rickshaw near City Bazar Shuhabpura Chowk Sialkot and recovered 2.

100 kgs Hashish from the tool box of said Rickshaw. 1 x accused Sheikh Muhammad Shafique resident of Sialkot was arrested on the spot.

Police Station ANF Peshawar conducted an operation near Iranian Consulate University Town, Peshawar and recovered 5 Kgs Heroin from bag of arrested accused Sabir Khan resident of Peshawar. In another operation, Police Station ANF Kohat conducted an operation near Kacha Paka Stop Hangu road Kohat intercepted a motorcycle. During search 4.800 kgs Hashish and 1 x 9mm Pistol & 10 x live rounds were recovered from personal possession of arrested accused Syed Tayyab Hussain resident of Kohat.

ANF Sindh, Police Station ANF Sukkur intercepted a Truck near Sajad Restaurant Village Malook Shar, Shikarpur road Sukkur and recovered 319 Kgs Hashish from the said truck. 2x accused Gul Hassan Jamali and Ubaid Ullah residents of Shikarpur were arrested on the spot. In another operation, Police Station ANF Hyderabad raided at Goth Yousaf Khan Khoso Jahdu Tehsil Tando Bago District Badin and recovered 13 Kgs Opium, 98 Kgs Hashish & 22 x Bottle Local Wine, which were kept in house. 1x accused Arjun resident of Mirpur Khas was arrested on the spot. In third operation, Police Station Regional Directorate ANF Sindh, Karachi intercepted a motorcycle at Dolman Mall Chowrangi, Sea View road Clifton, Karachi and recovered 50 Kgs Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Abdul Sattar and Habib Ullah residents of Quetta on the spot. In fourth operation, Police Station ANF Gulshan-e-Iqbal conducted a raid at Al-Asif Square Bus Shop near Petrol Pump Sohrab Goth, Karachi and recovered 36.500 Kgs Hashish, 1 x 9mm Pistol and 5 x live rounds alongwith a motorcycle from arrested accused Sajwal Ahmed resident of Quetta & Muhammad Naseer resident of Karachi.

ANF North, Police Station Regional Directorate ANF Rawalpindi conducted an operation at Exit Motorway toll plaza M1, Islamabad and intercepted a Pickup Van. During search 3 Kgs Heroin, 17 Kgs Hashish, 4 Kgs Opium & 2 kgs Methamphetamine (Ice) were recovered from secret cavities of the said vehicle. 1 x accused Muhammad Saleem resident of Lahore was arrested on the spot. In another operation, Police Station Regional Directorate ANF Rawalpindi in collaboration with ASF, arrested 3 x Pakistani National Ajab Khan resident of District Khyber, Tanveer Muhammad resident of Lahore and Haroon Khan resident of Kohistan alongwith total recovery of 3.292 kgs Methamphetamine (Ice) from their trolley bags. In third operation, Police Station ANF Islamabad conducted an operation near Akbar Medical Centre, Kohat road, Tarnol Islamabad, intercepted a Loader Rikshaw and recovered 4.796 kgs Hashish which was concealed in tool box of the said Rikshaw. 1x accused Muhammad Qaiser resident of District Kurram was arrested. In fourth operation, Regional Directorate ANF Rawalpindi conducted an operation at Gulf Student Cafe, 6th road Rawalpindi and recovered 130 grams Heroin, 1.146 kgs Hashish, 50 grams Amphetamine (Ice) and 32 grams Ecstasy Tablets (50 x Ecstasy Tablets) from a handbag of arrested accused Muhammad Imran resident of Rawalpindi.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.