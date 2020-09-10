ANF seizes 1371.380 kg drugs in 18 operations; arrests 20

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 1371.380 kg narcotics worth US $ 9.46 million in international market, arrested 20 culprits including one afghan national, two females and impounded six vehicles while conducting 18 counter-narcotic strikes throughout the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 1371.380 kg narcotics worth US $ 9.46 million in international market, arrested 20 culprits including one afghan national, two females and impounded six vehicles while conducting 18 counter-narcotic strikes throughout the country.

According to an ANF press release issued on Thursday, the seized drugs comprised of 155.100 kg Hashish, 20 kg Opium, 19.050 kg Heroin, 1.230 kg Cocaine, one kg Methamphetamine and 1175 kg Sulphuric Acid.

ANF Rawalpindi, the staff of Police Station Attock established a naka near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza G.T road Attock and intercepted a pickup and recovered six kg Hashish from the arrested accused Alam Zeb resident of Nowshera.

In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi conducted an operation opposite Attock petrol Pump, T-Chowk G.T road and recovered 2.400 kg Hashish, one pistol 30 bore, one spare magazine and seven rounds from the arrested accused namely Bilal Zarin and Babar Shahzad r/o Rawalpindi.

ANF Punjab, the staff of Police Station Faisalabad intercepted a Pakistani national lady Sunita Munawar r/o Lahore, at Faisalabad International Airport and recovered 1.230 kg cocaine which was tactfully concealed in her trolly bag.

In another operation, the staff of the Police Station Regional Directorate Lahore conducted an operation near Motorway Ravi Toll Plaza Lahore, intercepted a car and recovered 18 kg Opium, 10.800 kg Heroin & 2.200 kg Hashish which was concealed in secret cavity of the car. Khalid Parvez r/o Mardan was arrested on the spot.

In third operation, the staff of Police Station Regional Directorate, Lahore intercepted a Pakistani national namely Sajjad Haider r/o Sheikhupura at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and recovered 8.250 kg Soaked Heroin in rubber/foam sheet which was tactfully concealed in trolly bag.

In fourth operation, ANF Punjab, Police Station Faisalabad staff raided near Motorway Toll Plaza Sargodha road Faisalabad and recovered two kg Opium from the arrested accused Abdul Hameed r/o Faisalabad.

Acting on a tip-off, ANF KP, Police Station Peshawar intercepted a car at Arbab road, Peshawar and recovered 2.400 kg Hashish. Muhammad Saleem r/o Swat was arrested on the spot.

In another operation, Police Station Mansehra conducted an intelligence based operation near Mansehra Bus Stop and recovered 1.

200 kg Hashish from the arrested accused Noor Aziz who belongs to Afghanistan.

In third operation, Police Station Mansehra conducted an Intelligence based operation at Supply Bazar, KKH road Abbottabad and recovered 1.200 kg Hashish from the possession of Syed Abid Hussain Shah r/o Abbottabad.

In fourth operation, Police Station Mansehra and Police Post Haripur conducted an intelligence based operation near TIP Colony, Main Gate and recovered one kg Hashish from Muhammad Younas r/o Haripur. In fifth operation ANF KP, Police Station Peshawar Det at Torkham Border conducted an operation at Taxi Stand near Torkham Terminal Tehsil Landi Kotal District Kyber and recovered 1175 kg Sulphuric Acid which was being smuggled to Afghanistan. In sixth operation, ANF KP, Police Station Kohat conducted an intelligence based operation at Hangu road near Street Zawaki Banda, Muhammad Zai, Kohat and recovered 1.100 kg Hashish from Wajid Ullah r/o Kohat.

ANF Karachi, Police Station Sukkur intercepted a car near Taj CNG Pump Shikarpur road, Sukkur and recovered 32 kg Hashish. Accused Abdul Sami Khan r/o Jaccobabad was arrested on the spot. In another operation, ANF Karachi, Police Station Gulshan-e-Iqbal Karachi conducted a raid at Al Yousaf Bus Stop Sohrab Goth Karachi and recovered 18 kg Hashish and one kg Methamphetamine from Mehmood r/o Qilla Abdullah. In third operation, the staff of Police Station Regional Directorate ANF Karachi conducted a raid near conference hotel and restaurant hub river road Karachi and recovered six kg Hashish from Mst Fatima r/o Karachi. In fourth operation, ANF Karachi, staff of Police Station Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi intercepted a pickup near Toll Plaza Hub River road, Karachi and recovered 33.600 kg Hashish from Awais Ahmed r/o Charsadda and Bilal r/o Karachi. In fifth operation, ANF Karachi, Police Station Sukkur conducted a raid at Sukkur Wagon Stand District Sukkur and recovered six kg Hashish from Shakir Hussain r/o Dera Allah Yar.

In sixth operation, ANF Karachi, Police Station Regional Directorate Sindh intercepted a car near Dua Hotel Sohrab Goth Karachi and recovered 42 kg Hashish from seized vehicle. Two accused namely Shahid Ali and Shams Ud Din r/o Khyber Agency were sent behind the bars.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.