ANF seizes 46 kg drugs in six operations; arrests four accused

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover over 46 kg of drugs and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that 20.4 kg hashish and 3.6 kg opium were recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Maweshi Mandi Rawalpindi. During the operation, an accused, a resident of Mardan, was arrested.

In another operation at a courier office in Rawalpindi, ANF recovered 44 grams of weed from a parcel sent from America.

In the third operation, 2 kg heroin and 2 kg Ice drug were recovered from the possession of two women resident of Karachi, netted from Sher Shah Toll Plaza Multan.

In the fourth operation, 4.8 kg hashish concealed in secret cavities of a car was recovered near Hayatabad Peshawar.

The spokesman informed that over 3.9 kg of heroin was recovered from a vehicle intercepted in Landi Kotal, Khyber area. The accused, a resident of Khyber, was trying to smuggle drugs by hiding them in the trunk of the vehicle.

In the sixth operation, 9 kg of hashish concealed for smuggling was recovered from an uninhabited area in Zakha Khel.

Cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigations are under process.