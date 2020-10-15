ANF seizes 673.039 kg drugs in 12 operations; arrests 18

Determined to uproot drug menace from the country, Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 673.039 kg narcotics worth US$ 91.379 million in international market, arrested 18 culprits including three women and three foreigners and impounded five vehicles while conducting 12 counter-narcotic strikes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Determined to uproot drug menace from the country, Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 673.039 kg narcotics worth US$ 91.379 million in international market, arrested 18 culprits including three women and three foreigners and impounded five vehicles while conducting 12 counter-narcotic strikes.

According to an ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised of 472.035 kg Heroin,185.674 kg Hashish, 11.5 kg Opium, 0.300 kg Weed, 3100 Valium Diazepam Tabs and three kg suspected powder.

ANF KP, Police Station Mansehra conducted an intelligence based operation in front of Abbottabad Medical Complex and recovered one kg hashish from Khayal Muhammad resident of Battagram. In another operation, ANF Peshawar intercepted a car near Chamkani Chowk, G.T Road, Peshawar and recovered 41.500 kg heroin. Two persons onboard namely Irfan Javed and a woman accomplice Humeza Anum both r/o Lahore were arrested.

ANF Rawalpindi, the staff of Police Station ANF Rawalpindi arrested an UK National namely Junaid Ali r/o Kotli at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 3100 Valium Diazepam Tabs (wehghing 530 grams).

In another operation, the staff of Police Station ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a car during naka at Motorway link road, Islamabad and recovered 15.750 kg Hashish. Accused namely Iftikhar Ahmed r/o Peshawar was arrested.

In third operation, the staff of Police Station Islamabad intercepted a car near Islamabad Toll Plaza and recovered 15 kg Heroin & three kg suspected powder.

Four accused persons namely Alamgir Khan r/o Mardan, Amir Muhammad Khan, Umar Abbas & Safina all r/o Peshawar were arrested. In fourth operation, the staff of Police Station ANF Rawalpindi established a naka at Motorway link road, Islamabad and recovered 700 grams Opium from shoes of the arrested accused identified as Muhammad Rafaqat r/o Gujranwala.

ANF Punjab, the staff of Police Station Multan intercepted a truck, near Fauji Hotel, located at Chowk Qureshi, Muzaffargarh-Multan road, Muzafargarh and recovered 10.800 kg Opium & 108 kg Hashish. Two persons namely Sardar Muhammad r/o Qilla Abdullah and Muhammad Aamin r/o Quetta were arrested. In another operation, Police Station ANF Multan arrested an accused namely Muhammad Ali r/o South Waziristan at Multan International Airport and recovered 900 grams Hashish.

ANF Karachi, the staff of Police Station Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi conducted an operation at Al-Asif Square Bus Stop, Super Highway, Karachi and recovered two kg Hashish from the possession of Muhammad Zubair r/o. In another operation, the staff of Police Station Karachi conducted an operation near Coastal Area, Korangi Creek, Ibrahim Haidry, Karachi and recovered 57.024 kg Hashish and 415 kg Heroin.

In third operation, the staff of Police Station Korangi, Karachi conducted a raid at Murtaza Chowrangi, Korangi Industrial Area, Karachi and recovered one kg Hashish & 300 grams Weed from two Iranian nationals namely Mehdi and a woman accomplice Ms Fatima.

In fourth operation, Police station Korangi, Karachi intercepted a motorcycle near Shama Shopping Centre, located at Shah Faisal Colony, Karachi and recovered 850 grams Heroin from Kashif Karni and Nadeem Noshad both r/o Karachi.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.