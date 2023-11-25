Open Menu

Aniq Advocates Global Interfaith Dialogue For Lasting Peace

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2023 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aniq Ahmed stressed the crucial need for dialogue among religions and cultures globally to establish lasting peace.

In his address at the Interfaith Harmony Conference held at the Badshahi Masjid here on Saturday, he highlighted the government's commitment to promoting interfaith harmony in Pakistan, emphasizing the prevailing unity among different religious denominations.

He underscored the importance of tolerance and respect, integral to Islamic teachings, and assured that minorities in Pakistan enjoy complete religious freedom. He called for collective efforts to foster interfaith harmony, citing islam's principles and Prophet Hazrat Muhammad's (PBUH) legacy of dialogue with Christians and Jews.

The minister detailed concrete measures taken by the government to promote interfaith harmony, with a focus on understanding differences and finding commonalities among religions.

He urged both the Muslim majority and minorities in Pakistan to contribute positively to the nation's progress and dispel false rumors.

Highlighting Pakistan's diverse society, he announced his visit to Karachi during the Hindu festival of Diwali and issued directives for guidelines to resolve issues facing minorities. Bishop of Lahore Nadim Kamran and Pastor Asher Nazir praised the government's initiatives for minorities, expressing commitment to contributing positively to the country's peace.

The conference, attended by prominent figures including Prime Minister's Special Representative Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi and Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, aimed to strengthen religious harmony, mutual brotherhood, and collaborative roles for the progress of the nation. Participants praised the government's efforts and expressed dedication to fostering a harmonious society.

