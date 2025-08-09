ATC Rejects Omar Ayub’s Bail Pleas In Jinnah House, Two Other May-9 Cases
Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 10:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday dismissed the bail applications of former National Assembly
Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan in three high-profile cases, including the Jinnah House attack,
after he failed to appear before the court.
ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill heard the pleas, but with the expiry of Ayub’s interim bail, he did not attend the proceedings.
His counsel sought a one-time exemption, citing that the Faisalabad ATC had already sentenced Ayub
to 10 years in prison in a May 9 case.
The counsel argued that he could not appear without protective
bail and had approached the Peshawar High Court for relief.
The court rejected the exemption request, ruling that a convicted person must surrender before the court
and is not entitled to protective or transit bail. It further noted that an appeal cannot be filed
before surrendering.
Ayub had submitted separate bail applications in the Jinnah House attack case, the Askari Tower
attack case, and the Shadman Police Station arson case—all of which were dismissed.
