Ban Imposed On Mishi Walk Due To Security Reasons: Commissioner Rawalpindi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2025 | 05:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Amir Khattak, while presiding over the Divisional Coordination Committee (DCC) meeting on Monday, said that in view of security concerns, the government had imposed a ban on the Mishi Walk.
He directed the police and administration to ensure the implementation of the ban on Arbaeen Walk in all the five districts of the Rawalpindi Division.
The meeting held here at the Commissioner’s Office was attended by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali and heads of other relevant departments. The deputy commissioners of Chakwal, Jhelum, Murree and Attock participated through video link.
The meeting reviewed the preparations, security arrangements, and law and order situation on the occasion of Chehlum Imam Hussain (AS).
The Commissioner directed that steps be taken to prevent the holding of Mishi Walk by keeping close contact with the peace committees of all districts, religious scholars and stakeholders.
He said 98 percent stakeholders in Attock, 93 percent in Rawalpindi, and 70 to 80 percent in Murree and other areas had supported the decision.
It was also decided in the meeting that instead of walking, transport facilities would be provided to the faithful wishing to attend the Chehlum gatherings and processions, and the Rawalpindi administration demanded 15 to 20 buses for the purpose.
Commissioner Khattak made it clear that if an attempt was made to organize a Mishti Walk at any place, strict legal action would be taken against those responsible, whose Names would be included in the Fourth schedule.
He directed the police and civil administration to strictly implement the security plan and ensure effective surveillance on the internal and external routes.
On the occasion, the Commissioner also reviewed the preparations for Independence Day across the Division and directed that grand and peaceful celebrations be held on August 14.
“The joy of Independence Day has doubled this time due to the victory in Marka-e-Haq so we have to celebrate it with full enthusiasm,” he remarked.
Recent Stories
UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final stage, overall victory at Tou ..
ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in jail ..
PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,500 Points
UPCA bans Cricketer Yash Dayal from UP T20 League over rape allegations
ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive Arab development
Monsoon Rains to Intensify in Pakistan; Flood Advisory Issued for Punjab
PM Shehbaz approves appointment of new ambassadors to UAE , Russia
Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulaal to release on August 29
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day
UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global reach
Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest against Modi-led BJP govt, ECI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Special ceremony held to mark national minorities day32 seconds ago
-
26 held for profiteering35 seconds ago
-
Section 144 imposed in 13 KP districts for chehlum of Imam Hussain37 seconds ago
-
Karachi to experience cloudy weather, drizzles39 seconds ago
-
DPO inspects police stations41 seconds ago
-
Mushaira held to mark Jashn-e-Azadi at FDA complex43 seconds ago
-
CEO Health inspects BHU Jaurian Kalan46 seconds ago
-
PTI’s plans of Independence Day protests, tantamount to May 9 repeat: Arbab Khizer Hayat47 seconds ago
-
Ban imposed on Mishi Walk due to security reasons: Commissioner Rawalpindi50 seconds ago
-
Awareness session for journalists, columnists held11 minutes ago
-
PHA achieves historic revenue milestone with transparent auction11 minutes ago
-
Arrangements for Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum reviewed11 minutes ago