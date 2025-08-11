Ban imposed on Mishi Walk due to security reasons: Commissioner Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Amir Khattak, while presiding over the Divisional Coordination Committee (DCC) meeting on Monday, said that in view of security concerns, the government had imposed a ban on the Mishi Walk.

He directed the police and administration to ensure the implementation of the ban on Arbaeen Walk in all the five districts of the Rawalpindi Division.

The meeting held here at the Commissioner’s Office was attended by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali and heads of other relevant departments. The deputy commissioners of Chakwal, Jhelum, Murree and Attock participated through video link.

The meeting reviewed the preparations, security arrangements, and law and order situation on the occasion of Chehlum Imam Hussain (AS).

The Commissioner directed that steps be taken to prevent the holding of Mishi Walk by keeping close contact with the peace committees of all districts, religious scholars and stakeholders.

He said 98 percent stakeholders in Attock, 93 percent in Rawalpindi, and 70 to 80 percent in Murree and other areas had supported the decision.

It was also decided in the meeting that instead of walking, transport facilities would be provided to the faithful wishing to attend the Chehlum gatherings and processions, and the Rawalpindi administration demanded 15 to 20 buses for the purpose.

Commissioner Khattak made it clear that if an attempt was made to organize a Mishti Walk at any place, strict legal action would be taken against those responsible, whose Names would be included in the Fourth schedule.

He directed the police and civil administration to strictly implement the security plan and ensure effective surveillance on the internal and external routes.

On the occasion, the Commissioner also reviewed the preparations for Independence Day across the Division and directed that grand and peaceful celebrations be held on August 14.

“The joy of Independence Day has doubled this time due to the victory in Marka-e-Haq so we have to celebrate it with full enthusiasm,” he remarked.