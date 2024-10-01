Open Menu

Bilawal Bhutto To Visit Peshawar Next Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Bilawal Bhutto to visit Peshawar next week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to address Peshawar High Court Bar Association (PHCBA) and meeting of People’s Lawyer Forum (PLF) a party affiliated lawyer wing.

This was announced by the provincial president PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha while addressing a press conference at Peshawar Press Club (PPC) on Tuesday. Several senior party leaders also flanked the provincial chief on the occasion.

The PPP provincial chief said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is currently on a visit to Quetta (Baluchistan) and after returning back to Karachi will announce his schedule of visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is likely to arrive in the province next week.

He said that the PPP chairman has already addressed bar associations in Sindh and Baluchistan and in next phase will address the lawyers’ community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding the proposed constitutional amendments.

APP/aqk

