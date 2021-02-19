UrduPoint.com
Bill For Establishment Of Mental Health Authority To Be Tabled Soon: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 11:10 PM

Bill for establishment of Mental Health Authority to be tabled soon: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday said the Act for establishment of the Mental Health Authority would soon be tabled in the Punjab Assembly for approval.

She said this while chairing a meeting on the Mental Health Authority at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department here.

She said that the Act had been reviewed for submitting in the assembly.

She said that psychiatry wards would be set up at all public sector hospitals under the supervision of the Mental Health Authority.

The Health Minister reviewed different suggestions and recommendations in the Mental Health Authority Act.

She said the board members of the Authority would be included from the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Social Welfare Department and Police.

She said the initiative had been taken for the rehab of psychic patients. She said that separate budget would be released for the psychic rehabilitation of patients.

For the prevention of psychological illnesses, a separate wing would be set up, she said.

The minister said that a separate program for psychological support to the COVID-19 patients would also be initiated.

She said that the Mental Hospital Lahore had been upgraded to a teaching hospital. She informed that a committee had been constituted to identify and nominate members of the board.

Special Secretary Silwat Saeed, Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Additional Secretary Dr. Salman Shahid, Mian Zahidur Rehman, Medical Superintendent Mental Hospital Dr. Mohammad Ashraf and other officials attended the meeting.

